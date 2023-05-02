Leukemia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023: Rises in Product Approvals and Increasing Diagnosis Awareness Drives Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Type, Drug Class, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global leukemia therapeutics market was valued at $7,818.63 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $14,162.48 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Key factors driving the growth of the Leukemia therapeutics market include increase in people affected with leukemia, rise in awareness of diagnosis and treatment options for leukemia and high adoption of key strategies by key players.

For instance, in October 2020, AbbVie announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided full approval to VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) for the treatment of newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults for 75 years or older people.

Patients are becoming more aware of the available treatment options for leukemia, and are more likely to seek treatment, which has increased the demand for leukemia therapeutics. There is an increasing awareness among the general public about cancer and the available treatment options, which has led to more people seeking treatment for leukemia and drive the market growth.



In addition, availability of favorable government policies to improve the access to healthcare and encourage the R&D activities in oncology field boost the market growth. Moreover, development of more effective immunotoxins, alkylating drugs, monoclonal antibodies and multidrug resistant modulators has increased the adoption of leukemia therapeutics.

These therapeutics provide the long-lasting effects and improved efficacy in leukemia cell identification. Such advantages provided by the leukemia therapeutics propels the market growth in this region. Furthermore, rise in healthcare expenditure for the treatment of leukemia, which has boosted the growth of the market.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Large number of companies involved in R&D and new product launches for leukemia are expected to drive the market growth. For instance, according to the data published by ClinicalTrials.gov, a randomized study was conducted to assess the efficacy and safety of Ublituximab in combination with TGR-1202 for patients of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Leukemia pipeline products provide advanced efficacy and better patient outcomes than existing treatment.

This is attributed to the introduction of new drug classes, monoclonal antibodies, for leukemia. In addition, there are number of R&D activities conducted to develop different types of treatment by using combination of drugs to improve the patients' outcomes for leukemia. Thus, presence of drugs in pipeline is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Others

By Drug Class

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy

By Distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Lupin

Sanofi

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Abbvie Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Novartis AG

By type, the chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and is estimated to reach $5,778.23 million by 2031, with a highest CAGR.

By drug class, the targeted therapy and immunotherapy segment dominated the global market in 2021.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. However, online providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

