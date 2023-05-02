Thawing Systems Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $341.4 Million by 2027 at a 7.1% CAGR

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thawing Systems: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The scope of this study entails the worldwide market for thawing systems. The report covers the entire market for thawing systems, which incorporates four sample types: blood, embryo and ovum, semen, and stem cells. Based on the end user, thawing systems are divided into blood bank and transfusion centers, hospitals and diagnostic centers, biotechnology and pharma companies, and research and academic institutes.

By geographical region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2021 as the base year, with forecasts for 2022-2027. Estimated values are based on device manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Organelles, cells, tissues, and other biological constructions can all be preserved by a method called cryopreservation, where they are cooled to extremely low temperatures. The reactions of living organisms to ice formation are both theoretically fascinating and practically useful. For the best cryopreservation and recovery, a controlled rate of freezing and quick thawing is required. Transient warming episodes during transfer and storage must be minimized since they affect viability and recovery. Compared to passive thawing, active thawing increases cell viability and recovery.



Transfusions of blood are a crucial therapeutic strategy. In an emergency, we might all use blood, and some of us require transfusions frequently. A transfusion is performed to provide the patient with the blood component(s) that will improve their physiological condition. A single gift of whole blood can be used to produce several different blood components. Red blood cells and plasma components can typically be separated in blood banks. Others can manufacture ingredients like cryoprecipitate and platelet concentrates. Blood is drawn from the patient at body temperature or 37 C. However, it must be chilled to below +10 C for transportation and kept at refrigeration temperatures of roughly +4 C until use to preserve its essential qualities. In that step, blood-thawing devices are required.



Before being used in IVF, a previously frozen sperm sample is recovered and processed using a sperm thaw method. The patient's sperm sample is located. The vial is taken out of liquid nitrogen storage, and its accuracy is checked against the patient's records. The sample is subsequently warmed in thawing equipment or a water bath, and the concentration, motility, and progression of the sperm are assessed. It's a good idea to have a backup plan in case something goes wrong.



Using automation and slower thawing rates, dry thawing systems improve consistency between thawing operations while reducing cell cryoprotectant degradation.

Report Includes

25 tables

An overview of the global markets for thawing systems

Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Coverage of history and principles of cryopreservation, and discussion on impact of cryopreservation and freeze-thawing on therapeutic properties

Assessment of the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect the thawing systems market

Discussion on the implications of thawing systems in the context of the current size and growth of the medical device market, and description of important technologies that supports thawing devices

Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $242.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $341.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Information Sources

1.5 Methodology

1.6 Intended Audience

1.7 Geographic Breakdown

1.8 Analyst's Credentials

1.9 Custom Research

1.10 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Market Size and Evolution

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 History and Principles of Cryopreservation

3.1.1 Principles of Cryopreservation

3.2 Impact of Cryopreservation and Freeze-Thawing on Therapeutic Properties

3.2.1 Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells (Hspcs)

3.2.2 Mesenchymal Stromal/Stem Cells (Mscs)

3.2.3 Other Common Cellular Therapeutics

3.3 Guide to Cell Thawing

3.3.1 Controlled Cooling for Stable Thawing

3.3.2 Ice Formation During Cooling

3.3.3 Post-Thaw Toxicity

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2 Market Restraints

3.4.3 Opportunity

3.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Thawing System Market

Chapter 4 Global Market Breakdown

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global Market of Thawing Systems, by Sample Type

4.2.1 Blood

4.2.2 Stem Cell

4.2.3 Embryo and Ovum

4.2.4 Semen

4.3 Global Market of Thawing Systems, by End-user

4.3.1 Biotechnology and Pharma Companies

4.3.2 Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers

4.3.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

4.3.4 Academic and Research Institutes

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Region

5.1 Introduction

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

6.1 Competitive Landscape

6.2 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Antrad Medical Ab

Biolife Solutions Inc.

Boekel Scientific.

Cardinal Health

Cytiva Life Sciences

Fremon Scientific Inc.

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Kw Scientific Devices Srl

Sarstedt AG & Co.

Sartorius

Stericox India Private Limited

