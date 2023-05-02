Global Laboratory Information Management System Market to 2030: Technological Advancements in Laboratory Informatics Solutions Drive Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Information Management System Market by Mode of Delivery, Offering, Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The laboratory information management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023-2030 to reach $1.75 billion by 2030.



The growth in the laboratory information management system market is mainly attributed to the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences industry, growing automation in laboratories, technological advancements in laboratory informatics solutions, and stringent regulatory requirements.

In addition, growth opportunities in emerging economies and the growing scope of cloud-based LIMS will likely offer market growth opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

LabWare Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

LabVantage Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

LabLynx Inc. (U.S.)

Labworks LLC (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Labii Inc. (U.S.)

Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

LABTrack (U.S.)

Computing Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Dassault Systemes (France)

Ovation (U.S.)

CloudLIMS.com (U.S.)

STARLIMS Corporation (U.S.)

Autoscribe Limited (U.K.)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Novatek International (Canada)

Scope of the Report:

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Mode of Delivery

Web and Cloud-based LIMS

On-Premise LIMS

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Offering

Software

Services

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Type

Multi-purpose LIMS

Purpose-built LIMS

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, by End User

Life Sciences

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Biobanks & Biorepositories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Food & Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Others

