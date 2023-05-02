Global Laboratory Information Management System Market to 2030: Technological Advancements in Laboratory Informatics Solutions Drive Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Information Management System Market by Mode of Delivery, Offering, Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laboratory information management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023-2030 to reach $1.75 billion by 2030.
The growth in the laboratory information management system market is mainly attributed to the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences industry, growing automation in laboratories, technological advancements in laboratory informatics solutions, and stringent regulatory requirements.
In addition, growth opportunities in emerging economies and the growing scope of cloud-based LIMS will likely offer market growth opportunities.
Companies Mentioned
- LabWare Inc. (U.S.)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
- LabVantage Solutions Inc. (U.S.)
- LabLynx Inc. (U.S.)
- Labworks LLC (U.S.)
- Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Labii Inc. (U.S.)
- Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- LABTrack (U.S.)
- Computing Solutions Inc. (U.S.)
- Dassault Systemes (France)
- Ovation (U.S.)
- CloudLIMS.com (U.S.)
- STARLIMS Corporation (U.S.)
- Autoscribe Limited (U.K.)
- Illumina Inc. (U.S.)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Novatek International (Canada)
Scope of the Report:
Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Mode of Delivery
- Web and Cloud-based LIMS
- On-Premise LIMS
Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Offering
- Software
- Services
Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Type
- Multi-purpose LIMS
- Purpose-built LIMS
Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, by End User
- Life Sciences
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Biobanks & Biorepositories
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Other End Users
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Industries
- Environmental Testing Laboratories
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yit4b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.