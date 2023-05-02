Juggernaut Announces Institutional Market Maker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to announce that Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading has been retained. As Canada's foremost market making firm, ITG provides market making and liquidity provider services that are objective and focused. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

Under the agreement that is subject to regulatory approval, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for 12 months unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. At the time of this agreement ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement. Market-making services will be provided in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a precious metals project generator in the geopolitically stable jurisdiction of Canada, focused on the prolific geologic setting of northwestern British Columbia encompassing the Golden Triangle.

For more information, please contact

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer

604-559-8028

www.juggernautexploration.com

