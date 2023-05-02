Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date 2 May 2023
Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London Great Britain, has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 28 April 2023, Liontrust Asset Management Plc due to the implemented capital reduction directly and indirectly holds 5.029% of Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s total voting rights.
