Date 2 May 2023

Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London Great Britain, has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 28 April 2023, Liontrust Asset Management Plc due to the implemented capital reduction directly and indirectly holds 5.029% of Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s total voting rights.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO

