Science 37 Joins Partnership in Support of White House CancerX and Cancer Moonshot

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the industry-leading MetasiteTM, today announced its partnership with the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) in support of the CancerX inaugural project. Answering the call of the White House, Science 37 will join DiMe and Moffitt Cancer Center as part of CancerX, a new public-private partnership effort to rapidly accelerate the pace of cancer innovation in the U.S., alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).



CancerX was recently announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden as part of the reignited national Cancer Moonshot initiative. It will unite the diverse stakeholders and innovators necessary to unleash the power of innovation to design and create a future that's free of the burden of cancer.

Through this partnership, Science 37 will work with the CancerX project team and participating clinical trial sponsors on the inaugural project, “Advancing Digital Innovation to Improve Equity and Reduce Financial Toxicity in Cancer Care and Research.” This project will further advance remote conduct in oncology trials, including precision medicine, early cancer detection, and long-term follow-up for cell and gene therapy.

“Science 37’s virtual site, the Metasite, is already leading the way to enable access and equity in clinical trials,” said Dr. Shaalan Beg, VP of Oncology at Science 37. “From breast cancer studies requiring at-home administration of anticancer treatment every three weeks that significantly reduced patient burden, to early detection cancer studies where we’ve enrolled more than 24% minority representation with 25,000+ medical records collected; the pace of progress in oncology research that our Metasite enables is unparalleled. Our team brings unique expertise in implementing virtual research tools by engaging patients and oncology practices. We are delighted to support the White House CancerX and Cancer Moonshot initiative to further enable equity in oncology research.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Science 37 on the inaugural project for CancerX to use digital innovation to improve equity and reduce financial toxicity in cancer care and research,” said Sarah Sheehan, DiMe Oncology Program Lead. "Today, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and those with a cancer diagnosis are much more likely to experience an adverse financial event than those without. Our work will unleash the power of digital innovation to democratize access to better quality health and economic outcomes after cancer treatment for a broader coalition of patients."

