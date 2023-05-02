RENAULT GROUP: AutoNation gets first taste of Formula 1 racing with BWT Alpine F1 Team partnership

English French

AUTONATION GETS FIRST TASTE OF FORMULA 1 RACING WITH

BWT ALPINE F1 TEAM PARTNERSHIP

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA & Boulogne-Billancourt, France (May 2, 2023) — America's most admired automotive retailer, today announces it has entered the Formula 1 race through a partnership with Alpine. The US-based transportation solutions provider will sponsor BWT Alpine F1 Team in the Miami Grand Prix on May 5-7, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

AutoNation and Alpine are both proven winners. In addition to this new racing endeavour, AutoNation is represented in the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES by four-time Indianapolis 500® winner Helio Castroneves and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, who race for Meyer Shank Racing, and by 2023 INDYCAR Grand Prix of Long Beach winner Kyle Kirkwood racing for Andretti Autosport.

Alpine is one of the most engaged car makers in motorsports – competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, and Esports series – and has two of the most dynamic drivers and proven Grand Prix winners in Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Mike Manley, AutoNation CEO: “We are excited to partner with Alpine, a leader in international motorsports. AutoNation and Alpine are connected in our love for cars, speed, and drive to win.”

AutoNation and Alpine will partner in a series of unique events leading up to the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023. It comes at a time when the French brand prepares for its pending arrival in the North American market.

AutoNation and Alpine will cohost events at The Concours Club, Miami International Autodrome at the Hard Rock Stadium, and greater Miami. Attendees will be given the opportunity to interact with, and test drive Alpine A110 sports cars and discover why Alpine is “a sport specialty brand, born from racing, made by racers, for racers at heart.”

AutoNation and Alpine have also entered into a dialogue on future opportunities involving the U.S. auto retail market. Manley added: “As Americans become more familiar with Alpine products like the A110, they will understand why those with a racing passion and love for unique styling want to own a piece of a legacy built by racers.”

Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO: “AutoNation is a tremendous retailer with an industry-leading customer experience and is also an experienced partner in motorsports, with a winning pedigree in the Indianapolis 500 and NTT IndyCar Series. This makes for a fantastic partnership in one of the most exciting markets in the world.”

About Alpine & BWT Alpine F1 Team

Alpine is the French-style sports car brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé and is now the dedicated brand for innovative, authentic, and exclusive sports cars of the Renault Group. A wider Business Unit allows Alpine to benefit from the heritage and know-how of its historic Dieppe factory and the engineering expertise of BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars teams.

BWT Alpine F1 Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with race winners Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Led by Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, the team finished fourth in the 2022 Constructors' Championship as it continues its quest to reach the pinnacle of Formula 1.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with “DRVPNK” and “What Drives You, Drives Us.” AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent and customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

