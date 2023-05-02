Cherokee Indian Hospital Selects Medsphere’s HealthLine Supply Chain Management Solution

Salt Lake City, UT, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions and services, today announced that the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is upgrading to the company’s HealthLine supply chain management solution.

Located in Cherokee, NC, the CIHA manages the Cherokee Indian Hospital primarily for the benefit of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who receive federal healthcare assistance through the Indian Health Service. The original hospital itself was built in 1936 and eventually replaced by a more modern facility in 2015.

By switching to HealthLine, CIHA expects to significantly pare down the current multi-step requisition and purchase order process from many steps to only a few. The organization also expects to eliminate data input errors by moving to a system primarily oriented around barcode scanning instead of manual data entry.

“Medsphere has a long, collaborative relationship with Indian Health Service facilities, and we’re gratified by every opportunity to continue that partnership,” said Medsphere CEO Jeri Judkins. “We applaud CIHA for moving toward greater efficiency and better inventory control to both improve organizational function and save taxpayer dollars. The CIHA has built Cherokee Indian Hospital into a beautiful, modern facility, and HealthLine simply makes it easier for dedicated administrators and staff to continue on that path.”

Medsphere’s HealthLine supply chain management platform utilizes state-of-the-art hardware and software to help hospitals manage supplies, provide accurate inventory, and maximize patient revenues. HealthLine’s unique cross-stock methodology sets the solution apart by allowing multiple inventory methodologies for achieving maximum inventory practices.

