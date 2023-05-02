Onfolio Holdings Appoints Tanya Vaughn as CEO of Proofread Anywhere, One of the Company’s Largest Holdings

WILMINGTON, Del., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), an online conglomerate that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online business holdings today announces the appointment of Tanya Vaughn as the new CEO of Proofread Anywhere, a profitable online business owned by Onfolio Holdings Inc.



Ms. Vaughan brings more than 25 years of experience to the position of CEO. Previously, she held positions in increasing responsibility at multiple technology and e-commerce organizations. In addition, she has owned and led several successful small businesses. She holds both a BBA in Business Administration and an MBA from Boise State University. Ms. Vaughan will assume responsibility for Proofread Anywhere starting May 1, 2023.

“We’ve recently had some incredible additions to the Onfolio portfolio of companies. We intend to continue to decentralize most of our holdings, which has has shown tremendous results, particularly in Q4 when the company grew revenue by 159% ( Q4 10K ). With the addition of Tanya, among others, we look forward to continuing to create additional growth within the portfolio, and drive stockholder value,” said Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio Holdings Inc.

“I believe Proofread Anywhere has the potential to become the foremost solution for those looking to create an income stream that complements their lifestyle, and I believe that there is considerable opportunity to expand the business and continue to drive it toward profitability,” added Ms. Vaughan.

Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires businesses that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence, have strong management teams largely in place, and will benefit from the appointment of a dedicated CEO, where the existing CEO is exiting the business. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allow it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

