Centricity Unveils Rebranding Initiative

St. Petersburg, FL, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity, a rapidly growing lifestyle services company driven by technology and innovation, has announced the launch of its rebranding initiative. The brand refresh includes a modernized logo, updated messaging to sync with the massive shift in the direction of the company, and a refreshed centricity.com website.

The rebranding represents Centricity’s deep commitment to their customers and their drive to create exceptional value for their channel partners by exceeding expectations in delivering innovative products and exemplary service.

“Our new brand reflects our commitment to innovation, our dedication to our customers, and our focus on creating value in everything that we do,” said Centricity President Ted Moorthy. “Our updated website and refreshed messaging accurately represent our identity and the values that define us.”

The updated website delivers added functionality, updated content and presents clients and customers with a more modern, user-friendly, and functional design. The company’s new branding and tagline “Protection that does more” are the culmination of months of work including extensive research, and listening to feedback from channel partners, customers and team members who all played a role in Centricity’s transformation.

The rebranding marks a new era for Centricity, positioning the 46-year-old company for even greater success in years to come. Centricity designs custom protection plans with benefits that fit the lifestyle of each channel partner’s unique customers, allowing them to acquire more, serve them better and retain them longer.

“We understand that in today’s world, one size does not fit all, so we flex to the needs of our partners and build unique programs to meet customers wherever they are in life,” Moorthy said. “I’m excited about our future and delighted that our new branding reflects our company’s rapid evolution.”

Centricity partners with both retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions, driving increased revenue and resulting in happy, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity is a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a 46-year-old company with a rich history of service and protection.

-###-