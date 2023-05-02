Sysco Reports Record Third Quarter Operating Income

HOUSTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) (“Sysco” or the “company”) today announced financial results for its 13-week third fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023.



Key financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

Sales increased 11.7% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

U.S. Foodservice volume increased 6.1% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

Gross profit increased 13.9% to $3.4 billion, as compared to the same period last year;

Operating income increased 40.0% to $694.2 million, and adjusted 1 operating income increased 27.8% to $735.5 million, in each case as compared to the same period last year; Sysco delivered the highest Q3 adjusted 1 operating income on record, which was 18.6% higher than the prior peak;

operating income increased 27.8% to $735.5 million, in each case as compared to the same period last year; Sysco delivered the highest Q3 adjusted operating income on record, which was 18.6% higher than the prior peak; EBITDA increased 25.8% to $885.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 19.0% to $899.7 million, in each case as compared to the same period last year 2 ;

; EPS 3 increased 42.4% to $0.84 and adjusted 1 EPS increased 26.8% to $0.90, in each case as compared to the same period last year; and

increased 42.4% to $0.84 and adjusted EPS increased 26.8% to $0.90, in each case as compared to the same period last year; and Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA4 of 2.8 times; returned over $359 million of capital to shareholders via $110 million of share repurchases and $249 million of dividends.



“Sysco delivered another quarter of double-digit top- and bottom-line growth, inclusive of volume and market share gains. Our supply chain network delivered meaningful, sequential efficiency gains with improvements in retention, productivity, and operating expense leverage. We advanced our Recipe for Growth strategy with progress made with our digital tools and sales and merchandising initiatives. We are driving meaningful returns through our customer focused work with Sysco Your Way and Sysco Perks. We delivered strong sales growth throughout the quarter, despite some industry softness beginning in March. In an evolving environment, Sysco is best positioned to weather the potential impacts, given our fully diversified business model. We expect our efficiency actions to accelerate, as we continue to invest to win for the long-term health of our business,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our solid financial results for the third quarter included gross profit growth outpacing operating expense growth, which drove meaningful operating leverage and allowed us to deliver another record quarter of adjusted operating income. Additionally, our free cash flow more than doubled to $980 million year-to-date. We also continued our balanced approach to capital allocation, returning cash back to our shareholders with share repurchases and dividends,” said Kenny Cheung, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.

___________________________________

1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted other expense (income), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, transformational project costs, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Specific to adjusted EPS, this year’s Certain Items include a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. Last year’s Certain Items include the impact of a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory, losses on the extinguishment of long-term debt and an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis, unless otherwise specified.

4 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of adjusted EBITDA.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for the third quarter were $18.9 billion, an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 13.9% to $3.4 billion, and gross margin increased 35 basis points to 18.2%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 4.9% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy and frozen categories. The increase in gross profit for the third quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes, as well as continued progress with effective management of product cost inflation and our partnership growth management initiatives.

Operating expenses increased $219.5 million, or 8.7%, compared to the same period last year, driven by increased volumes, cost inflation, operational pressures from the operating environment and our planned investments to drive our transformation initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses increased $228.3 million, or 9.3%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $694.2 million, an increase of $198.4 million, or 40.0%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $735.5 million, an increase of $160.1 million compared to the same period last year.

Other expense (income), net was $5.2 million. Adjusted other expense (income), net was $4.8 million, an increase of $18.5 million, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increased pension expenses.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment generated strong volume and sales growth, continued share gains and improved profitability.

Sales for the third quarter were $13.3 billion, an increase of 10.4% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 4.2% for the third quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 6.1%, in each case as compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 12.2% to $2.5 billion, and gross margin increased 29 basis points to 19.2%, compared in each case to the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased $166.5 million, or 10.9%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $157.7 million, or 10.4%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income increased 14.6% to $855.8 million, an increase of $109.3 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased 15.8% to $867.5 million, an increase of $118.1 million compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

The International Foodservice Operations segment again delivered positive results, with strong sales and significant profit growth.

Sales for the third quarter were $3.3 billion, an increase of 18.0% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the third quarter were $3.6 billion, an increase of 25.3% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 7.3% and total Sysco sales by 1.2% during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 12.7% to $642.8 million, and gross margin decreased 90 basis points to 19.2%, compared in each case to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 19.8% to $683.0 million. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 7.1% and total Sysco gross profit by 1.3% during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased $31.9 million, or 5.7%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $40.1 million, or 7.5%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $77.2 million, or 14.4%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 6.9% and total Sysco operating expenses by 1.6% during the quarter.

Operating income was $48.4 million, an improvement of $40.6 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased $32.4 million compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $70.2 million, an increase of $35.6 million compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $3.2 million and total Sysco operating income by $0.2 million during the quarter.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $757.9 million.

During the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2023, Sysco returned $1.1 billion to shareholders via $377.8 million of share repurchases and $747.4 million of dividends.

Cash flow from operations was $1.4 billion for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2023, which was an increase of $679.9 million over the prior year period.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2023 were $446.1 million.

Free cash flow6 for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2023 was $979.6 million, which was an increase of $545.4 million over the prior year period, driven by positive change in working capital.

___________________________________

5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

6 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

Key Highlights: 13-Week Period Ended 39-Week Period Ended Financial Comparison: April 1, 2023 Change April 1, 2023 Change GAAP: Sales $18.9 billion 11.7% $56.6 billion 13.9% Gross profit $3.4 billion 13.9% $10.3 billion 15.7% Gross Margin 18.2% 35 bps 18.1% 28 bps Operating expenses $2.7 billion 8.7% $8.2 billion 12.3% Operating Income $694.2 million 40.0% $2.1 billion 31.6% Operating Margin 3.7% 75 bps 3.7% 50 bps Net Earnings $429.6 million 41.6% $1.0 billion 22.1% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.84 42.4% $2.03 23.0% Non-GAAP (1): Gross profit $3.4 billion 12.8% $10.3 billion 15.3% Gross Margin 18.2% 18 bps 18.1% 21 bps Operating Expenses $2.7 billion 9.3% $8.1 billion 13.0% Operating Income $735.5 million 27.8% $2.2 billion 24.6% Operating Margin 3.9% 50 bps 3.9% 33 bps EBITDA $885.0 million 25.8% $2.3 billion 5.6% Adjusted EBITDA $899.7 million 19.0% $2.6 billion 16.2% Net Earnings $460.5 million 26.9% $1.4 billion 25.5% Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $0.90 26.8% $2.67 26.5% Case Growth: U.S. Foodservice 6.1% 6.2% Local 4.2% 4.4% Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases: U.S. Broadline 36.6% 29 bps 36.9% 46 bps Local 46.0% 101 bps 46.2% 130 bps Note: (1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release. (2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)



Quarter Ended Year Ended Apr. 1, 2023 Apr. 2, 2022 Apr. 1, 2023 Apr. 2, 2022 Sales $ 18,875,676 $ 16,902,139 $ 56,596,459 $ 49,678,888 Cost of sales 15,444,316 13,888,745 46,326,628 40,802,636 Gross profit 3,431,360 3,013,394 10,269,831 8,876,252 Operating expenses 2,737,183 2,517,665 8,200,679 7,303,932 Operating income 694,177 495,729 2,069,152 1,572,320 Interest expense 134,931 124,018 391,123 495,131 Other expense (income), net (1) 5,209 (13,777 ) 350,614 (27,705 ) Earnings before income taxes 554,037 385,488 1,327,415 1,104,894 Income taxes 124,433 82,163 291,027 256,115 Net earnings $ 429,604 $ 303,325 $ 1,036,388 $ 848,779 Net earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.60 $ 2.04 $ 1.66 Diluted earnings per share 0.84 0.59 2.03 1.65 Average shares outstanding 507,716,975 508,368,159 507,635,083 510,642,876 Diluted shares outstanding 509,842,400 512,238,523 510,123,782 514,198,780





(1) Sysco’s second quarter of fiscal 2023 included a charge for $315.4 million in other expense related to pension settlement charges.







Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share Data)



Apr. 1, 2023 Jul. 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 757,867 $ 867,086 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $81,190 and $70,790 5,227,387 4,838,912 Inventories 4,620,614 4,437,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 292,726 303,789 Income tax receivable — 35,934 Total current assets 10,898,594 10,483,219 Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,649,356 4,456,420 Other long-term assets Goodwill 4,613,805 4,542,315 Intangibles, less amortization 886,629 952,683 Deferred income taxes 435,800 377,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 708,763 723,297 Other assets 509,086 550,150 Total other long-term assets 7,154,083 7,146,049 Total assets $ 22,702,033 $ 22,085,688 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,902,249 $ 5,752,958 Accrued expenses 2,136,322 2,270,753 Accrued income taxes 123,892 40,042 Current operating lease liabilities 94,799 105,690 Current maturities of long-term debt 723,473 580,611 Total current liabilities 8,980,735 8,750,054 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 10,258,345 10,066,931 Deferred income taxes 212,407 250,171 Long-term operating lease liabilities 633,224 636,417 Other long-term liabilities 1,009,016 967,907 Total long-term liabilities 12,112,992 11,921,426 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 33,004 31,948 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none — — Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175 765,175 Paid-in capital 1,785,075 1,766,305 Retained earnings 10,829,909 10,539,722 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,280,885 ) (1,482,054 ) Treasury stock at cost, 258,761,015 and 256,531,543 shares (10,523,972 ) (10,206,888 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,575,302 1,382,260 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 22,702,033 $ 22,085,688







Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands)



Year Ended Apr. 1, 2023 Apr. 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 1,036,388 $ 848,779 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities: Pension settlement charge 315,354 — Share-based compensation expense 73,765 90,667 Depreciation and amortization 574,945 571,607 Operating lease asset amortization 83,959 82,415 Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 15,019 16,160 Deferred income taxes (163,044 ) (110,058 ) Provision for losses on receivables 21,899 572 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 115,603 Other non-cash items 2,787 (8,945 ) Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: Increase in receivables (405,372 ) (908,127 ) Increase in inventories (172,117 ) (644,799 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,242 ) (25,391 ) Increase in accounts payable 88,995 764,263 (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses (55,162 ) 131,376 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (100,847 ) (99,343 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued income taxes 119,784 (42,013 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 23,843 (6,595 ) Decrease in other long-term liabilities (28,172 ) (30,300 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,425,782 745,871 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to plant and equipment (474,456 ) (327,535 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 28,313 15,946 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (37,384 ) (1,281,835 ) Purchase of marketable securities (15,078 ) (19,318 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 11,641 16,648 Other investing activities (1) 5,610 12,773 Net cash used for investing activities (481,354 ) (1,583,321 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Other debt borrowings including senior notes 174,262 1,251,484 Other debt repayments including senior notes (81,345 ) (38,370 ) Redemption premiums and repayments for senior notes — (1,395,668 ) Debt issuance costs — (15,547 ) Cash received from termination of interest rate swap agreements — 23,127 Proceeds from stock option exercises 67,115 89,185 Stock repurchases (377,800 ) (415,824 ) Dividends paid (747,378 ) (719,865 ) Other financing activities (2) (57,906 ) (19,456 ) Net cash used for financing activities (1,023,052 ) (1,240,934 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,713 (13,623 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3) (76,911 ) (2,092,007 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 931,376 3,037,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (3) $ 854,465 $ 945,093 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 343,402 $ 456,996 Income taxes, net of refunds 306,174 395,065





(1) Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies. (2) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities. (3)



Change includes restricted cash included within other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

Our discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow and EBITDA, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove the impact of: (1) restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (a) restructuring charges, (b) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives and (c) facility closure and severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs consisting of: (a) intangible amortization expense and (b) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions; and (3) the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances. Our results for fiscal 2023 were also impacted by adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory and a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. Our results for fiscal 2022 were also impacted by a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory, losses on the extinguishment of long-term debt and an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

The results of our operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.

Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company’s underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.



Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)



13-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 1, 2023 13-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 2, 2022 Change in Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) $ 18,875,676 $ 16,902,139 $ 1,973,537 11.7 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 211,164 — 211,164 1.2 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 19,086,840 $ 16,902,139 $ 2,184,701 12.9 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 15,444,316 $ 13,888,745 $ 1,555,571 11.2 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — (29,550 ) 29,550 0.2 Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 15,444,316 $ 13,859,195 $ 1,585,121 11.4 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,431,360 $ 3,013,394 $ 417,966 13.9 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 29,550 (29,550 ) (1.1 ) Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3,431,360 3,042,944 388,416 12.8 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 41,794 — 41,794 1.3 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,473,154 $ 3,042,944 $ 430,210 14.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.18 % 17.83 % 35 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 0.17 -17 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.18 18.00 18 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 0.02 — 2 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.20 % 18.00 % 20 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,737,183 $ 2,517,665 $ 219,518 8.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (12,255 ) (19,171 ) 6,916 36.1 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (29,004 ) (36,699 ) 7,695 21.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (90 ) 5,717 (5,807 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 2,695,834 2,467,512 228,322 9.3 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 41,607 — 41,607 1.6 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,737,441 $ 2,467,512 $ 269,929 10.9 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.50 % 14.90 % -40 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.22 ) (0.30 ) 8 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.28 % 14.60 % -32 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 694,177 $ 495,729 $ 198,448 40.0 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 29,550 (29,550 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 12,255 19,171 (6,916 ) (36.1 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 29,004 36,699 (7,695 ) (21.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) 90 (5,717 ) 5,807 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 735,526 575,432 160,094 27.8 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 187 — 187 0.1 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 735,713 $ 575,432 $ 160,281 27.9 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.68 % 2.93 % 75 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3.90 % 3.40 % 50 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 3.85 % 3.40 % 45 bps Other expense (income) (GAAP) $ 5,209 $ (13,777 ) $ 18,986 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (448 ) — (448 ) NM Other expense (income) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 4,761 $ (13,777 ) $ 18,538 NM Net earnings (GAAP) $ 429,604 $ 303,325 $ 126,279 41.6 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 29,550 (29,550 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 12,255 19,171 (6,916 ) (36.1 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 29,004 36,699 (7,695 ) (21.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) 90 (5,717 ) 5,807 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses 448 — 448 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — (7,449 ) 7,449 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (3,190 ) (5,579 ) 2,389 42.8 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (7,550 ) (8,537 ) 987 11.6 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) (23 ) 1,445 (1,468 ) NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) (117 ) — (117 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 460,521 $ 362,908 $ 97,613 26.9 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.84 $ 0.59 $ 0.25 42.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 0.06 (0.06 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 0.02 0.04 (0.02 ) (50.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 0.06 0.07 (0.01 ) (14.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) — (0.01 ) 0.01 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — (0.01 ) 0.01 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 50.0 Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)(7) $ 0.90 $ 0.71 $ 0.19 26.8 % Diluted shares outstanding 509,842,400 512,238,523





(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (3) Fiscal 2023 includes $2 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $10 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $7 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $12 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (4) Fiscal 2023 includes $27 million of intangible amortization expense and $2 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $27 million of intangible amortization expense and $10 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. (5) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.







Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands)



13-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 1, 2023 13-Week

Period Ended

Mar. 30, 2019 Change in Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) $ 18,875,676 $ 14,658,074 $ 4,217,602 28.8 % Cost of sales (GAAP) 15,444,316 11,903,776 3,540,540 29.7 % Gross profit (GAAP) 3,431,360 2,754,298 677,062 24.6 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.18 % 18.79 % -61 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,737,183 $ 2,224,713 $ 512,470 23.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (12,255 ) (72,207 ) 59,952 83.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) (29,004 ) (18,398 ) (10,606 ) (57.6 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (3) (90 ) — (90 ) NM Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,695,834 $ 2,134,108 $ 561,726 26.3 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 694,177 $ 529,585 $ 164,592 31.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 12,255 72,207 (59,952 ) (83.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 29,004 18,398 10,606 57.6 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (3) 90 — 90 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 735,526 $ 620,190 $ 115,336 18.6 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 includes $2 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $10 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $35 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $37 million related to restructuring, facility closure and severance charges. (2) Fiscal 2023 includes $27 million of intangible amortization expense and $2 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes $18 million related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition, which is included in the results of Brakes. (3) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.







Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)



39-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 1, 2023 39-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 2, 2022 Change in Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) $ 56,596,459 $ 49,678,888 $ 6,917,571 13.9 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 862,752 — 862,752 1.8 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 57,459,211 $ 49,678,888 $ 7,780,323 15.7 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 46,326,628 $ 40,802,636 $ 5,523,992 13.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 2,571 (29,550 ) 32,121 0.1 Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 46,329,199 $ 40,773,086 $ 5,556,113 13.6 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 10,269,831 $ 8,876,252 $ 1,393,579 15.7 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) 29,550 (32,121 ) (0.4 ) Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 10,267,260 8,905,802 1,361,458 15.3 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 182,727 — 182,727 2.0 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 10,449,987 $ 8,905,802 $ 1,544,185 17.3 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.15 % 17.87 % 28 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (0.01 ) 0.06 -7 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.14 17.93 21 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 0.05 — 5 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.19 % 17.93 % 26 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 8,200,679 $ 7,303,932 $ 896,747 12.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (38,288 ) (70,058 ) 31,770 45.3 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (87,419 ) (103,449 ) 16,030 15.5 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) 4,425 19,216 (14,791 ) (77.0 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 8,079,397 7,149,641 929,756 13.0 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 179,277 — 179,277 2.5 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 8,258,674 $ 7,149,641 $ 1,109,033 15.5 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.49 % 14.70 % -21 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.21 ) (0.31 ) 10 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.28 % 14.39 % -11 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 2,069,152 $ 1,572,320 $ 496,832 31.6 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) 29,550 (32,121 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 38,288 70,058 (31,770 ) (45.3 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 87,419 103,449 (16,030 ) (15.5 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (4,425 ) (19,216 ) 14,791 77.0 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 2,187,863 1,756,161 431,702 24.6 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 3,449 — 3,449 0.2 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,191,312 $ 1,756,161 $ 435,151 24.8 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.66 % 3.16 % 50 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3.87 % 3.54 % 33 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 3.81 % 3.54 % 27 bps Interest expense (GAAP) $ 391,123 $ 495,131 $ (104,008 ) (21.0 )% Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — (115,603 ) 115,603 NM Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 391,123 $ 379,528 $ 11,595 3.1 % Other expense (income) (GAAP) $ 350,614 $ (27,705 ) $ 378,319 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) (315,326 ) — (315,326 ) NM Other expense (income) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 35,288 $ (27,705 ) $ 62,993 NM Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,036,388 $ 848,779 $ 187,609 22.1 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) 29,550 (32,121 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 38,288 70,058 (31,770 ) (45.3 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 87,419 103,449 (16,030 ) (15.5 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (4,425 ) (19,216 ) 14,791 77.0 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 115,603 (115,603 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 315,326 — 315,326 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (7) 648 (7,449 ) 8,097 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (9,649 ) (17,661 ) 8,012 45.4 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (7) (22,031 ) (26,079 ) 4,048 15.5 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (7) 1,115 4,844 (3,729 ) (77.0 ) Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (7) — (29,143 ) 29,143 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (7) (79,466 ) — (79,466 ) NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 12,000 (12,000 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,361,042 $ 1,084,735 $ 276,307 25.5 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.03 $ 1.65 $ 0.38 23.0 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (0.01 ) 0.06 (0.07 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 0.08 0.14 (0.06 ) (42.9 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 0.17 0.20 (0.03 ) (15.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) 0.03 75.0 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.22 (0.22 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 0.62 — 0.62 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (7) — (0.01 ) 0.01 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 33.3 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (7) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) 0.01 20.0 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (7) — 0.01 (0.01 ) NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (7) — (0.06 ) 0.06 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (7) (0.16 ) — (0.16 ) NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 0.02 (0.02 ) NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (8) $ 2.67 $ 2.11 $ 0.56 26.5 % Diluted shares outstanding 510,123,782 514,198,780





(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (3) Fiscal 2023 includes $12 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $26 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $39 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $31 million related to various restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges. (4) Fiscal 2023 includes $78 million of intangible amortization expense and $9 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $75 million of intangible amortization expense and $28 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. (5) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (7) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (8) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.







Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands)



13-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 1, 2023 13-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 2, 2022 Change in Dollars %/bps Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 13,257,519 $ 12,006,163 $ 1,251,356 10.4 % Gross profit (GAAP) 2,545,859 2,270,045 275,814 12.2 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.20 % 18.91 % 29 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,690,093 $ 1,523,578 $ 166,515 10.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (159 ) 2,543 (2,702 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (11,463 ) (10,505 ) (958 ) (9.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (81 ) 5,060 (5,141 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,678,390 $ 1,520,676 $ 157,714 10.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 855,766 $ 746,467 $ 109,299 14.6 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 159 (2,543 ) 2,702 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) 11,463 10,505 958 9.1 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 81 (5,060 ) 5,141 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 867,469 $ 749,369 $ 118,100 15.8 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 3,344,121 $ 2,834,089 $ 510,032 18.0 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 206,661 — 206,661 7.3 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,550,782 $ 2,834,089 $ 716,693 25.3 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 642,778 $ 570,241 $ 72,537 12.7 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 40,245 — 40,245 7.1 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 683,023 $ 570,241 $ 112,782 19.8 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.22 % 20.12 % -90 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 0.02 — 2 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19.24 % 20.12 % -88 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 594,426 $ 562,481 $ 31,945 5.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (2,103 ) (9,379 ) 7,276 77.6 Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (16,585 ) (18,142 ) 1,557 8.6 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (10 ) 657 (667 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 575,728 535,617 40,111 7.5 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 37,070 — 37,070 6.9 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 612,798 $ 535,617 $ 77,181 14.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 48,352 $ 7,760 $ 40,592 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 2,103 9,379 (7,276 ) (77.6 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 16,585 18,142 (1,557 ) (8.6 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 10 (657 ) 667 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 67,050 34,624 32,426 93.7 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 3,175 — 3,175 NM Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 70,225 $ 34,624 $ 35,601 NM SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 1,972,058 $ 1,794,837 $ 177,221 9.9 % Gross profit (GAAP) 166,104 147,245 18,859 12.8 % Gross margin (GAAP) 8.42 % 8.20 % 22 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 140,665 $ 142,883 $ (2,218 ) (1.6 )% Operating income (GAAP) 25,439 4,362 21,077 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 301,978 $ 267,050 $ 34,928 13.1 % Gross profit (GAAP) 79,451 55,397 24,054 43.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 26.31 % 20.74 % 557 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 67,615 $ 59,369 $ 8,246 13.9 % Operating income (loss) (GAAP) 11,836 (3,972 ) 15,808 NM GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross loss (GAAP) $ (2,832 ) $ (29,534 ) $ 26,702 90.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — 29,550 (29,550 ) NM Comparable gross (loss) profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (2,832 ) $ 16 $ (2,848 ) NM Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 244,384 $ 229,354 $ 15,030 6.6 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (9,992 ) (12,335 ) 2,343 19.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) (956 ) (8,052 ) 7,096 88.1 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 233,436 $ 208,967 $ 24,469 11.7 % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (247,216 ) $ (258,888 ) $ 11,672 4.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — 29,550 (29,550 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) 9,992 12,335 (2,343 ) (19.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) 956 8,052 (7,096 ) (88.1 ) Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (236,268 ) $ (208,951 ) $ (27,317 ) (13.1 )% TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 18,875,676 $ 16,902,139 $ 1,973,537 11.7 % Gross profit (GAAP) 3,431,360 3,013,394 417,966 13.9 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.18 % 17.83 % 35 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,737,183 $ 2,517,665 $ 219,518 8.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) (12,254 ) (19,171 ) 6,917 36.1 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) (29,004 ) (36,699 ) 7,695 21.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (91 ) 5,717 (5,808 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,695,834 $ 2,467,512 $ 228,322 9.3 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 694,177 $ 495,729 $ 198,448 40.0 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — 29,550 (29,550 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) 12,254 19,171 (6,917 ) (36.1 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) 29,004 36,699 (7,695 ) (21.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 91 (5,717 ) 5,808 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 735,526 $ 575,432 $ 160,094 27.8 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4) Includes restructuring and facility closure costs primarily in Europe. (5) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6)

Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (8) Represents due diligence costs. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.







Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands)



39-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 1, 2023 39-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 2, 2022 Change in Dollars %/bps Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 39,937,055 $ 35,107,281 $ 4,829,774 13.8 % Gross profit (GAAP) 7,651,291 6,594,477 1,056,814 16.0 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.16 % 18.78 % 38 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 5,110,736 $ 4,373,665 $ 737,071 16.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (203 ) (383 ) 180 47.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (35,563 ) (25,382 ) (10,181 ) (40.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 4,170 16,729 (12,559 ) (75.1 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 5,079,140 $ 4,364,629 $ 714,511 16.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 2,540,555 $ 2,220,812 $ 319,743 14.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 203 383 (180 ) (47.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) 35,563 25,382 10,181 40.1 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (4,170 ) (16,729 ) 12,559 75.1 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,572,151 $ 2,229,848 $ 342,303 15.4 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 9,910,267 $ 8,535,608 $ 1,374,659 16.1 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 848,166 — 848,166 9.9 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 10,758,433 $ 8,535,608 $ 2,222,825 26.0 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 1,916,503 $ 1,725,306 $ 191,197 11.1 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 177,854 — 177,854 10.3 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,094,357 $ 1,725,306 $ 369,051 21.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.34 % 20.21 % -87 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 0.13 — 13 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19.47 % 20.21 % -74 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,723,558 $ 1,670,125 $ 53,433 3.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (11,597 ) (30,426 ) 18,829 61.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (48,534 ) (55,273 ) 6,739 12.2 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 255 2,488 (2,233 ) (89.8 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 1,663,682 1,586,914 76,768 4.8 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 163,005 — 163,005 10.3 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,826,687 $ 1,586,914 $ 239,773 15.1 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 192,945 $ 55,181 $ 137,764 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 11,597 30,426 (18,829 ) (61.9 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 48,534 55,273 (6,739 ) (12.2 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (255 ) (2,488 ) 2,233 89.8 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 252,821 138,392 114,429 82.7 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 14,849 — 14,849 10.7 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 267,670 $ 138,392 $ 129,278 93.4 % SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 5,839,051 $ 5,270,193 $ 568,858 10.8 % Gross profit (GAAP) 470,458 422,354 48,104 11.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 8.06 % 8.01 % 5 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 432,743 $ 427,168 $ 5,575 1.3 % Operating income (loss) (GAAP) 37,715 (4,814 ) 42,529 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 910,086 $ 765,806 $ 144,280 18.8 % Gross profit (GAAP) 237,600 169,227 68,373 40.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 26.11 % 22.10 % 401 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 204,345 $ 166,560 $ 37,785 22.7 % Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (1 ) 1 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 204,345 $ 166,559 $ 37,786 22.7 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 33,255 $ 2,667 $ 30,588 NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 1 (1 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 33,255 $ 2,668 $ 30,587 NM GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross loss (GAAP) $ (6,021 ) $ (35,112 ) $ 29,091 82.9 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) 29,550 (32,121 ) NM Comparable gross loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (8,592 ) $ (5,562 ) $ (3,030 ) (54.5 )% Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 729,297 $ 666,414 $ 62,883 9.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (26,488 ) (39,249 ) 12,761 32.5 Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) (3,322 ) (22,794 ) 19,472 85.4 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 699,487 $ 604,371 $ 95,116 15.7 % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (735,318 ) $ (701,526 ) $ (33,792 ) (4.8 )% Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) 29,550 (32,121 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) 26,488 39,249 (12,761 ) (32.5 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) 3,322 22,794 (19,472 ) (85.4 ) Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (708,079 ) $ (609,933 ) $ (98,146 ) (16.1 )% TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 56,596,459 $ 49,678,888 $ 6,917,571 13.9 % Gross profit (GAAP) 10,269,831 8,876,252 1,393,579 15.7 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.15 % 17.87 % 28 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 8,200,679 $ 7,303,932 $ 896,747 12.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) (38,288 ) (70,058 ) 31,770 45.3 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) (87,419 ) (103,449 ) 16,030 15.5 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 4,425 19,216 (14,791 ) (77.0 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 8,079,397 $ 7,149,641 $ 929,756 13.0 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 2,069,152 $ 1,572,320 $ 496,832 31.6 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) 29,550 (32,121 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) 38,288 70,058 (31,770 ) (45.3 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) 87,419 103,449 (16,030 ) (15.5 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (4,425 ) (19,216 ) 14,791 77.0 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,187,863 $ 1,756,161 $ 431,702 24.6 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4) Includes restructuring, severance and facility closure costs primarily in Europe. (5) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (8) Represents due diligence costs. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

(In Thousands)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.

39-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 1, 2023 39-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 2, 2022 39-Week

Period Change

in Dollars Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,425,782 $ 745,871 $ 679,911 Additions to plant and equipment (474,456 ) (327,535 ) (146,921 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 28,313 15,946 12,367 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 979,639 $ 434,282 $ 545,357

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

(Dollars in Thousands)

EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense and benefit, (iii) depreciation and (iv) amortization. The net earnings (loss) component of our EBITDA calculation is impacted by Certain Items that we do not consider representative of our underlying performance. As a result, in the non-GAAP reconciliations below for each period presented, adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA plus the impact of Certain Items, excluding certain items related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Sysco's management considers growth in this metric to be a measure of overall financial performance that provides useful information to management and investors about the profitability of the business, as it facilitates comparison of performance on a consistent basis from period to period by providing a measurement of recurring factors and trends affecting our business. Additionally, it is a commonly used component metric used to inform on capital structure decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the tables that follow, adjusted EBITDA for each period presented is reconciled to net earnings.

13-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 1, 2023 13-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 2, 2022 Change in Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 429,604 $ 303,325 $ 126,279 41.6 % Interest (GAAP) 134,931 124,018 10,913 8.8 Income taxes (GAAP) 124,433 82,163 42,270 51.4 Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 195,996 193,843 2,153 1.1 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 884,964 $ 703,349 $ 181,615 25.8 % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) — 29,550 (29,550 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 11,890 18,746 (6,856 ) (36.6 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 2,349 9,861 (7,512 ) (76.2 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) 90 (5,717 ) 5,807 101.6 Impact of other non-routine gains and losses 448 — 448 NM EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 899,741 $ 755,789 $ 143,952 19.0 %





(1) Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring, severance, and facility closures, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. (3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $7 million and $2 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $21 million and $30 million in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.









39-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 1, 2023 39-Week

Period Ended

Apr. 2, 2022 Change in Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,036,388 $ 848,779 $ 187,609 22.1 % Interest (GAAP) 391,123 495,131 (104,008 ) (21.0 ) Income taxes (GAAP) 291,027 256,115 34,912 13.6 Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 574,945 571,606 3,339 0.6 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 2,293,483 $ 2,171,631 $ 121,852 5.6 % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(1) (2,571 ) 29,550 (32,121 ) (108.7 )% Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(2) 37,192 69,093 (31,901 ) (46.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(3) 8,944 28,260 (19,316 ) (68.4 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(4) (4,425 ) (19,216 ) 14,791 77.0 Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(5) 315,326 — 315,326 NM EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)(6) $ 2,647,949 $ 2,279,318 $ 368,631 16.2 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring, severance, and facility closures, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. (3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (6) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $15 million and $5 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $73 million and $91 million for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA. In the table that follows, we have provided the calculation of our debt and net debt as a ratio of Adjusted EBITDA.