JumpCloud Password Manager Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

LOUISVILLE, Colo. , May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced JumpCloud Password Manager TM was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Identity & Access Security Solution category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards ® .



Despite industry momentum toward passwordless authentication, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and managed service providers (MSPs) need to ensure employee access for legacy applications that use passwords or are incompatible with single sign-on (SSO). Navigating these complicated IT environments means employees often sacrifice best security practices and rely on weak or reused passwords, creating organizational vulnerability. While traditional password managers aimed to solve the issue, they still placed the ultimate responsibility for password security on the end user managing a master password, leaving a significant security hole.

As part of an open directory platform, the JumpCloud Password Manager is built on a decentralized architecture, where password vaults are stored locally on user devices and are synced in an end-to-end encrypted manner between multiple devices through the use of cloud servers. JumpCloud’s modern approach to password management architecture increases user productivity and strengthens security through a simple, seamless authentication experience. Because of its open directory approach to identity and device management, customers can easily integrate JumpCloud Password Manager with JumpCloud SSO within a single platform as IT capacity and infrastructure matures.

“Our users regularly tell us how an open directory approach gives them the flexibility and cost-savings that allows them to optimize their IT environment,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “This American Business Award for JumpCloud Password Manager is further validation of JumpCloud’s success giving IT teams a modern platform to securely and easily connect users to whatever IT resources they need, so they can focus on making work happen.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. JumpCloud Password Manager was nominated in the Identity & Access Security Solution category. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale . Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

