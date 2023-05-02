Cerence Appoints Iqbal Arshad, an Accomplished Tech Industry Innovator, as Chief Technology Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has named Iqbal Arshad, an accomplished technology industry veteran, as its new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Arshad will lead Cerence’s global technology, engineering, and product development organization, responsible for providing executive leadership for the company’s technology vision, building innovative user experiences for the company’s global automaker and mobility OEM customers, and accelerating Cerence’s product roadmap for new business opportunities.



Mr. Arshad has shaped some of the most exciting technological developments of the past decade. He led and created numerous industry-first product categories, including the original Droid smartphone, Google's first Android tablet computer, the first mobile AI voice assistant, and the first Android Wear smartwatch. He also led the creation of foundational 4G technologies and chipsets, mobile software platforms, and industry-leading intellectual property. He most recently founded and served as the CEO of xCoefficient, helping companies to transition their products and services to connected platforms by leveraging mobile, cloud, and AI technologies. Previously, Mr. Arshad held Senior Vice President of Engineering & Product Development positions at Lenovo, Google, and Motorola. In these roles, he was responsible for building global product, technology, and engineering organizations to drive innovation and deliver products globally.

“With a proven track record of leading teams to build breakthrough products, Iqbal joins Cerence at a critical juncture in the company's growth," said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. "As we continue to develop immersive, AI-powered experiences, Iqbal's extensive expertise in AI and deep learning, engineering, product development, and organizational leadership will be a vital asset. I am excited to see Iqbal's contributions as we work towards advancing the future of mobility for our customers worldwide.”

Mr. Arshad has achieved several notable accomplishments, including being named among Crain's Chicago Business’ "40 Under 40." He is currently an adjunct professor at Northwestern University and founder and advisor of its Center for Deep Learning lab. In addition, he serves as an advisory board member for the graduate engineering management program at the University’s McCormick School of Engineering and advises several early-stage startups. Mr. Arshad holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Miami; a Master's degree in Science in Space Systems Engineering with a concentration in spacecraft design with distinction from Johns Hopkins University; and a Master's degree in Engineering Management from Northwestern University.

“The automotive and mobility industry is in the midst of a massive shift, with connectivity, electrification, and increasing autonomy driving rapid innovation,” said Iqbal Arshad. “I am thrilled to join Cerence at this crucial moment and help advance the company's mission of delivering the most immersive and engaging transportation experiences possible, both today and in the future.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

