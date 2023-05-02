BrainsWay to Participate in Clinical TMS Society and American Psychiatric Association Meetings

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Israel, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced its participation in the Annual Meeting of the Clinical TMS Society’s (CTMSS) from May 4-6 and the Annual Meeting of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) from May 20-24. The Company will present posters at both meetings focusing on BrainsWay Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) for treatment-resistant depression.



“It has been fantastic to see the growing level of interest clinical psychiatrists and clinical researchers have in Deep TMS technology. This is fueled, in part, by several influential publications, including real-world efficacy of Deep TMS as well as independent studies that have been done by academic research teams,” said Colleen Hanlon, Ph.D., BrainsWay Vice President of Medical Affairs. “We are delighted to continue advancing this field as we share new results at these upcoming conferences. We also look forward to speaking with and learning from the growing cohort of clinical researchers that are using Deep TMS in their clinical research programs.”

At the CTMSS meeting, Aron Tendler, M.D., BrainsWay Chief Medical Officer, will present a poster about quality-of-life improvement following Deep TMS for treatment-resistant depression. “Low quality of life is a potent and intransigent factor that contributes to the global disability associated with depression. While therapeutic trials for depression typically focus on primary mood symptoms, less is known about the impact of treatment on quality of life,” said Dr. Tendler.

The poster highlights the results of a secondary analysis on data from a multisite clinical trial for treatment-resistant depression, which showed that 20 sessions of Deep TMS significantly improved quality of life as well as primary depressive symptoms. The Company will also present a poster about individual trajectories of responses to Deep TMS in major depression, a step toward potentially improving capabilities to predict and personalize Deep TMS outcomes in patients.

In addition, several other clinical research groups will be presenting posters related to Deep TMS technology.

BrainsWay’s patented H-Coil technology was first FDA-cleared for treating major depressive disorder in 2013, and it is designed to penetrate deeper and broader structures of the brain than traditional TMS coils.

About Major Depressive Disorder and Anxious Depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common and debilitating form of depression characterized by physiological, emotional, and cognitive symptoms. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression affects approximately 264 million people worldwide, and the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that 21 million adults in the United States suffer from an MDD episode within a given year. Common symptoms of MDD include loss of interest, depressed mood, reduced energy, disturbed sleep, and changes in appetite. 60-90% of depression patients also exhibit comorbid moderate to severe anxiety, a condition commonly referred to as anxious depression. These anxiety symptoms include nervousness, feelings of panic, increased heart rate, rapid breathing, sweating, insomnia, trembling, and difficulty focusing or thinking clearly. The economic burden in the United States for major depressive disorder totaled $326 billion prior to the recent COVID pandemic.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

