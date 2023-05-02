TOI Patient is First Worldwide to be Treated with Promising Therapy for Metastatic Ovarian Cancer

CERRITOS, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era of immunotherapy-based treatments for metastatic ovarian cancer is providing patients with an alternative to chemotherapy through Tempus Laboratories and The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI). A Los Angeles patient of TOI became the first randomized patient worldwide be treated with this promising study drug in March.



“We are thrilled to have been the first to administer this immunotherapy treatment for a patient who otherwise would have needed chemotherapy,” said Dr. Paul La Porte, MD. “Our focus as a value-based oncology practice is on patient outcomes and satisfaction. Providing access to cutting-edge medicines through the Tempus-TIME Trial Program reduces a huge barrier for our patients.”

The TIME Trial Program is a just-in-time network of providers supporting rapid patient identification, site activation, and enrollment of select, cutting-edge clinical trials. TIME's ability to rapidly open, in an average of 10 days, allows hospitals in its network to easily tap into a marketplace of trials that they can quickly initiate when they have a patient that is ready to enroll. This approach allows for both sites and sponsors to locate these extremely rare patients and then open a trial specifically on that patient’s behalf.

About TOI

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

