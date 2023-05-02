Integer to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

PLANO, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) today announced participation in the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joseph Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access a live or archived webcast of the presentation through the company’s investor relations website at investor.integer.net.

