Bionano to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 9, 2023

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the first quarter 2023 and to highlight recent corporate progress.
Conference Call & Webcast Details
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 9th, 2023
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Live call:
|Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
Conference ID: 4068548
|Webcast:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tw7qar43
Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.
CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com
Investor Relations:
David Holmes
Gilmartin Group
+1 (858) 888-7625
IR@bionano.com