DZS CFO Misty Kawecki Receives Honorary Financial Award

DALLAS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that Misty Kawecki, CFO of DZS, has been recognized by D Magazine’s D CEO as the most outstanding CFO in a large public company based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.



The 2023 D CEO Financial Executive Awards are given to top corporate finance executives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for exceptional performance in driving positive financial results for their companies.

Since joining DZS in 2021, Kawecki has played a critical role in helping DZS achieve historical financial performance while navigating one of the most challenging supply chain and macro-economic environments facing the technology industry. During this period of great supply chain constraints that plagued businesses around the world, Kawecki’s financial leadership helped DZS not only survive one of the most turbulent periods in history but also achieve unprecedented revenue and growth.

She spearheaded several initiatives to help manage through a constrained environment and enabled DZS to maximize revenues. Also during this time, Kawecki played a pivotal role in implementing operational improvement initiatives designed to help boost margins.

“We are thrilled that Misty has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to DZS and the broader technology industry,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of DZS. “Her leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving our growth and success and have positioned us extremely well to capitalize on the numerous market opportunities that lie ahead. We are proud to have her as a key member of our leadership team.”

“I am honored to receive this award and grateful for the entire global team at DZS without whose unwavering support and excellent collaboration this would not have been possible,” said Kawecki. “It is a privilege to work for such a great company that in addition to valuing excellence and innovation is committed to being an excellent corporate citizen. I am truly blessed to be part of such an amazing group of professionals and look forward to continuing to contribute to our ongoing success.”

The D CEO Financial Executive Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts and recognize leaders in finance from a variety of industries. The awards ceremony was held on April 25, 2023, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/