Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) (“Textainer”, “the Company”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:

QTD Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Total lease rental income $ 194,901 $ 202,912 $ 198,718 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net $ 9,548 $ 15,033 $ 15,913 Income from operations $ 100,379 $ 111,544 $ 114,716 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 53,626 $ 61,854 $ 72,705 Net income attributable to common shareholders

per diluted common share $ 1.22 $ 1.38 $ 1.47 Adjusted net income (1) $ 53,624 $ 61,993 $ 72,869 Adjusted net income per diluted common share (1) $ 1.22 $ 1.38 $ 1.48 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 166,985 $ 179,464 $ 182,317 Average fleet utilization (2) 98.8 % 99.0 % 99.7 % Total fleet size at end of period (TEU) (3) 4,375,474 4,425,300 4,402,158 Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period 93.7 % 93.6 % 93.0 %

Net income of $53.6 million for the first quarter, or $1.22 per diluted common share, as compared to $61.9 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022;

Adjusted EBITDA of $167.0 million for the first quarter, as compared to $179.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022;

Average and current utilization rate for the first quarter of 98.8%;

Repurchased 1,266,182 common shares at an average price of $32.82 per share during the first quarter and the remaining available authority under the share repurchase program totaled $81 million as of the end of the first quarter;

Textainer’s board of directors approved and declared a quarterly preferred cash dividend on its 7.00% Series A and its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, payable on June 15, 2023, to holders of record as of June 2, 2023; and

Textainer’s board of directors approved and declared a $0.30 per common share cash dividend, payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record as of June 2, 2023.

“We are very pleased with our continued elevated utilization rate and resilient lease rental income in this traditionally slower part of the year. For the quarter, lease rental income was $195 million, despite two fewer billing days. Adjusted EBITDA was $167 million, and adjusted net income was $54 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, resulting in an annualized ROE of 13%,” stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Following two years of surging container demand and significant fleet expansion, we are now experiencing a healthy consolidation phase with limited new container production. We have instead been focusing on optimizing capital allocation and operational efficiency, with a particular focus on lease renewals and disposal of older sales age containers. As a result, our utilization rate remains very firm at 98.8% as of today, and will remain elevated for the coming quarters, ensuring stable cash flows are available to optimize our balance sheet and continue to return capital to shareholders.”

“We remain optimistic that the market environment will start showing positive momentum as we approach the traditional summer peak season. Resale prices for older containers have now stabilized, which will continue to provide normalized earnings support. Additionally, we believe that the current drop in cargo volume, which has largely been driven by management of inventory levels, will soon correct itself and lead to higher cargo volumes over the coming months.”

“In the meantime, we continue to focus on long-term shareholder value creation with our capital allocation program and solid net income generation continuing to grow our book value per common share. In addition to de-leveraging, we repurchased a total of 1.3 million shares for the quarter, or approximately 3% of our outstanding common shares as of the beginning of the year. Since commencing our share repurchase program in September of 2019, we have repurchased 16.9 million shares or 30% of the then outstanding common shares,” concluded Ghesquiere.

First-Quarter Results

Total lease rental income for the quarter decreased $8.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to two fewer billing days in the current quarter and fleet attrition.

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net for the quarter decreased $5.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a reduction in average gain per container sold and slightly lower sales volumes. While resale prices have remained stable, the fourth quarter benefited from higher prices at the start of that quarter.

Direct container expense – owned fleet for the quarter decreased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower maintenance and handling expense from two fewer days in the current quarter, partially offset by a slight increase in storage expense.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter decreased by $2.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to two fewer days in the current quarter.

General and administrative expense for the quarter increased $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher compensation and benefit costs.

Interest expense for the quarter decreased $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by two fewer days in the current quarter and a decrease in the average debt balance, partially offset by an increase in our average effective interest rate.

Other, net for the quarter increased $1.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily related to the higher interest income and revaluation of cash balances which are denominated in currencies other than our functional currency.

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Operating leases - owned fleet $ 145,324 $ 151,492 Operating leases - managed fleet 11,110 12,641 Finance leases and container leaseback financing

receivable - owned fleet 38,467 34,585 Total lease rental income 194,901 198,718 Management fees - non-leasing 744 532 Trading container sales proceeds 3,966 7,618 Cost of trading containers sold (4,121 ) (6,756 ) Trading container margin (155 ) 862 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net 9,548 15,913 Operating expenses: Direct container expense - owned fleet 10,043 5,519 Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors 9,925 11,173 Depreciation and amortization 71,838 72,493 General and administrative expense 13,119 11,527 Bad debt (recovery) expense , net (305 ) 477 Container lessee default expense, net 39 120 Total operating expenses 104,659 101,309 Income from operations 100,379 114,716 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (42,130 ) (35,309 ) Other, net 1,822 (94 ) Net other expense (40,308 ) (35,403 ) Income before income taxes 60,071 79,313 Income tax expense (1,476 ) (1,639 ) Net income 58,595 77,674 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 4,969 4,969 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 53,626 $ 72,705 Net income attributable to common shareholders per share: Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 1.47 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 43,115 48,403 Diluted 43,850 49,303



TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,598 $ 164,818 Marketable securities 755 1,411 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,716 and $1,582, respectively 116,960 114,805 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $190 and $252, respectively 130,381 130,913 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $47 and $62, respectively 54,710 53,652 Trading containers 6,115 4,848 Containers held for sale 37,368 31,637 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,028 16,703 Due from affiliates, net 2,867 2,758 Total current assets 509,782 521,545 Restricted cash 102,011 102,591 Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,062,674 and $2,029,667, respectively 4,256,456 4,365,124 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $735 and $1,027 respectively 1,657,127 1,689,123 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $27 and $52, respectively 757,003 770,980 Derivative instruments 124,151 149,244 Deferred taxes 1,163 1,135 Other assets 12,644 13,492 Total assets $ 7,420,337 $ 7,613,234 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 20,235 $ 24,160 Container contracts payable 1,817 6,648 Other liabilities 5,203 5,060 Due to container investors, net 15,518 16,132 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $7,781 and $7,938, respectively 394,186 377,898 Total current liabilities 436,959 429,898 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $24,762 and $26,946, respectively 4,950,036 5,127,021 Derivative instruments 4,885 — Income tax payable 13,483 13,196 Deferred taxes 14,276 13,105 Other liabilities 32,322 33,725 Total liabilities 5,451,961 5,616,945 Equity: Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity: Cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, $0.01 par value, $25,000 liquidation preference

per share. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; 12,000 shares issued and outstanding (equivalent

to 12,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 liquidation preference per depositary share) 300,000 300,000 Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 59,970,152 shares issued

and 42,395,343 shares outstanding at 2023; 59,943,282 shares issued and 43,634,655 shares

outstanding at 2022 600 599 Treasury shares, at cost, 17,574,809 and 16,308,627 shares, respectively (379,210 ) (337,551 ) Additional paid-in capital 444,751 442,154 Accumulated other comprehensive income 117,737 147,350 Retained earnings 1,484,498 1,443,737 Total shareholders’ equity 1,968,376 1,996,289 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,420,337 $ 7,613,234

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 58,595 $ 77,674 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,838 72,493 Bad debt (recovery) expense, net (305 ) 477 Amortization of unamortized debt issuance costs and accretion

of bond discounts 2,344 2,615 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net (9,548 ) (15,913 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,261 1,727 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 27,056 48,886 Total adjustments 93,646 110,285 Net cash provided by operating activities 152,241 187,959 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of containers (7,775 ) (204,445 ) Payment on container leaseback financing receivable — (303,894 ) Proceeds from sale of containers 41,908 29,656 Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable 13,156 7,444 Other 5 (2,031 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 47,294 (473,270 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt — 482,100 Payments on debt (163,041 ) (149,262 ) Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net (204 ) (200 ) Purchase of treasury shares (41,659 ) (36,409 ) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options 337 3,906 Dividends paid on common shares (12,865 ) (12,054 ) Dividends paid on preferred shares (4,969 ) (4,969 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (222,401 ) 283,112 Effect of exchange rate changes 66 (56 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (22,800 ) (2,255 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 267,409 282,572 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 244,609 $ 280,317 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 39,475 $ 32,266 Income taxes paid $ 3 $ 140 Receipt of payments on finance leases, net of income earned $ 33,142 $ 53,132 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing activities: Decrease in accrued container purchases $ 4,831 $ 10,913 Containers placed in finance leases $ 736 $ 57,361



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer’s operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities and the related impacts on income taxes. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer’s ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer’s listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;

Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended, March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted net income: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 53,626 $ 61,854 $ 72,705 Adjustments: Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities, net (3 ) 176 207 Impact of reconciling items on income tax 1 (37 ) (43 ) Adjusted net income $ 53,624 $ 61,993 $ 72,869 Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 1.22 $ 1.38 $ 1.48





Three Months Ended, March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 53,626 $ 61,854 $ 72,705 Adjustments: Interest income (2,082 ) (1,818 ) (36 ) Interest expense 42,130 43,105 35,309 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities, net (3 ) 176 207 Income tax expense 1,476 2,007 1,639 Depreciation and amortization 71,838 74,140 72,493 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,985 $ 179,464 $ 182,317



