MasterControl Honored as a 2023 Cloud Award & Top Workplaces USA Program Winner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a leading provider of quality and manufacturing software solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced it was selected as a 2023 Cloud Award winner in the Best B2B Customer Strategy category, along with the company’s placement on this year’s Top Workplaces USA list. This recognition comes on the heels of MasterControl’s first-ever funding round , a $150 million Series A valuing the company at more than $1 billion.



"We’re deeply honored to be recognized by both the Cloud Award and Top Workplaces USA programs,” said Alicia Garcia, chief culture officer at MasterControl. “These awards exemplify the dedication and hard work of our employees who continuously provide exceptional service to our customers while creating a positive and fulfilling work environment. We’re incredibly grateful for our team's unwavering commitment to our customers and each other, as we wouldn’t have received these awards without their contributions.”

Started in 2011, the Cloud Awards program is one of the longest-standing and most influential platforms for organizations and individuals alike to gain recognition for their cloud-based offerings. MasterControl was honored by the program for its customer-centric cloud migration strategy, which allows customers to transition to the cloud without gaps in their usage. Key to this strategy is a “no-touch” data migration process that removes days of preparation work typically required for an on-premise to cloud transition.

The Top Workplaces USA program shines a credible spotlight on organizations dedicated to a people-first culture. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by employee engagement technology company Energage , LLC. During the survey process, MasterControl’s employees highlighted the company’s strengths of providing meaningful work and facilitating a positive, balanced and equitable company culture.

In addition to participating in the meaningful work of helping customers bring life-saving products to market faster, MasterControl’s employees have access to an array of unique benefits like 100% medical premium coverage, employee wellness programs (including gym memberships, athletic apparel reimbursements and employer-sponsored fitness clubs), an onsite physician/massage therapist and more. MasterControl’s passion for improving quality of life extends into the community through partnerships with organizations like the Huntsman Cancer Institute, where MasterControl provides technical expertise and tools to help drive innovation in patient care.

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes. Innovative MasterControl tools have a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing cost, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl solutions to streamline operations, maintain compliance, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

