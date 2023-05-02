Enphase Energy Launches New Home Energy Systems in Australia with IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of its most powerful Enphase® Energy System™ to-date, featuring the new IQ™ Battery 5P and IQ8™ Microinverters, for customers in Australia. The IQ Battery 5P is modular with 5 kWh capacity; the IQ8 Microinverters provide a peak output power of 384 W, offering homeowners reliable electricity whenever needed.



The new system with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 20 kWh capacity. Each 5 kWh battery delivers 3.84 kW continuous power and 7.68 kW peak power for 3 seconds, allowing homeowners to start heavy loads during an outage. The system accommodates over-the-air software updates and can be configured for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality. In addition, the Storm Guard™ feature monitors data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and will automatically charge the battery to help homeowners prepare for possible grid outages due to severe weather events. The IQ Battery 5P comes with a 15-year limited warranty, the longest standard residential warranty in the Australian market.

“Every now and then game-changing technology comes along, steals the show, and raises the bar for good –the new Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P are just that,” said Jake Warner, director at Penrith Solar Centre. “With the most powerful solar technology platform arriving in Australia, it has never been more obvious that not installing Enphase is living in the past.”

“Bringing both the IQ Battery and IQ8 Microinverters to Australia with the longest respective product warranties in the market is a testament to the innovation and quality of Enphase technology,” said Robby Mack, director at Energy SA. “IQ8 Microinverters pair perfectly with the latest generation of high-powered PV modules, unlocking more solar generation while using less roof space, and the IQ Battery 5P provides the ultimate energy usage agility and grid outage protection.”

IQ8 Microinverters manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes and are designed to support the latest higher powered solar modules to maximize energy production. The two new microinverters – IQ8AC™ and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 366 W and 384 W, respectively, and can pair with a full range of solar modules up to 505 W DC. IQ8 Microinverters are compliant with Australia’s Common Smart Inverter Profile (CSIP) standards for enabling solar exports to the grid.

For homeowners who want battery backup, there are no sizing restrictions when pairing an IQ Battery 5P with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. All IQ8 Microinverters come with a 15-year limited warranty, the longest standard residential solar inverter warranty in the Australian market.

“In the wake of the cost-of-living increases, consumers are increasingly investing in home electrification powered by solar and batteries to reduce their energy costs,” said Matt Russell, general manager at G-Store. “The launch of the Enphase IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters in Australia enables G-Store to deliver a fully integrated, modular, and state-of-the-art home energy management platform to our customers – all controlled through a smart mobile app.”

“The launch of the IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters in Australia ushers in a new era for our products with power, performance, and flexibility at its core,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “Homeowners across the country will now be able to build a reliable and safe system that is designed to meet their specific home energy needs, without sacrificing power and capability. We’re working with our growing installer network across Australia to deploy tomorrow’s home energy, today.”

Distributors and installers in Australia can pre-order the IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters starting today, with production shipments expected to begin in July 2023. The new Enphase Energy System will be on display for the first time at the Smart Energy Conference in Sydney, Australia on May 3-4, 2023 at stand: GOLD1.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

