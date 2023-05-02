Global Watch Market Revenue to Touch US$ 113 Billion; Rising at a CAGR Of 5.5% by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global watch market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 113 billion by 2033, advancing at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



One of the primary elements contributing to the global demand for watches is the developing fast fashion trend, as well as the increased use of quality accessories as a status symbol. Aside from that, the increased use of smart and connected gadgets, as well as the growing use of the internet and reliance on smartphones, are boosting the sales of smartwatches. Smartwatches are garnering popularity worldwide as they offer comprehensive information about an individual's general health and track intake of nutrients.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8537

Watches have grown in popularity as a fashion accessory rather than a timepiece over the previous decade. This recognition can be ascribed to millennial customers' heightened brand consciousness, celebrity endorsements, and aggressive marketing techniques used by various fashion brands.

Demand for mid-priced and luxury watches is also growing due to increasing disposable income in developed and developing countries. Moreover, many market participants are producing touch-sensitive tactile timepieces that visually impaired persons can utilize to perceive time precisely. Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce industry is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global watch market is valued at US$ 66 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for watches is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The watch market is set to hit a value of US$ 113 billion by 2033.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for around 50% share of the global watch market by 2033.

Rising living standards, increasing disposable income, and soaring demand for smartwatches are the main factors driving the growth of the global watch market, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8537

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the watch market are pursuing tactics such as collaborations, investments, and technological innovations to grow and fortify their overseas footprint.

Casio released a G-shock watch with complete metal, solar tough, alarm, Bluetooth, and a slew of other functions in July 2022. The watch is similar to the Royal Oak watch.

The Swatch Group Ltd revealed a collaboration between two of its brands, Omega and Swatch, to introduce its new product, Bioceramic MoonSwatch, in March 2022. All designs in the collection are made of Swatch's unique Bioceramic, a material composed of one-third castor oil and two-thirds ceramic.

Presage, a Seiko Holdings Corporation brand, introduced a new feminine collection in the form of three automatic watches with enamel dials in December 2021. The first in a collection is a limited edition with a dial designed to look like a crescent moon on a winter night. All three dials were designed by Mitsuru Yokosawa and his team of talented craftsmen. Yokosawa has been designing enamel dials for Seiko for a decade, and his work can already be seen on a variety of Presage watches.



Key Companies Profiled

Seiko Holdings Corporation

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

The Swatch Group

Rolex

Casio

Fossil Group Inc

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd

Movado Group Inc

Ralph Lauren Corp



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global watch market during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and South Korea are assisting the growth of the regional market. Increasing disposable income in these countries is generating the demand for mid-priced watches. North America is contributing significantly to the global market due to the rising acceptance of smartwatches in the United States. The European market is experiencing substantial growth due to the presence of prominent players in the region.

Key Segments of Watch Industry Research

By Type: Analog Watches Smartwatches Chronograph Watches Digital Watches

By Category: Quartz Watches Mechanical Watches Electronic Watches

By Price Range: Low Range Mid-Range Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Offline Retail Stores Online Retail Stores

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8537

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global watch market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (analog watches, smartwatches, chronograph watches, digital watches), category (quartz watches, mechanical watches, electronic watches), price range (low range, mid-range, luxury), and distribution channel (offline retail stores, online retail stores), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Watch Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Watch sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Watch demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Watch Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Smartwatches Market Size: In 2022, the global smartwatches market size is valued at US$ 23.5 billion and is predicted to reach US$ 121.5 billion by the end of 2032. Smartwatch sales statistics, as per this revised Fact.MR study, predicts market expansion at a stellar CAGR of 17.8% through 2032.

Heart Rate Monitor Watch Market Sales: Between 2022 and 2032, worldwide sales of heart rate monitor watches are projected to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.3%. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders and rising focus on health are the major factors expected to drive demand for heart rate monitor watches over the coming years.

Interactive Display Market Share: At present, the global interactive display market share stands at a valuation of US$ 42 billion and is projected to reach US$ 91.9 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide shipments of interactive displays are predicted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Digital Signage Systems Market Trends: Increase in the adoption of digital signage systems in the entertainment & transportation sectors as well as advanced interactive technologies are the latest trends in the digital signage systems market.

Smart Badge Market Revenue: The global smart badge market revenue is valued at US$ 21 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to garner US$ 50 billion by 2033, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube