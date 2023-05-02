Cintas Orders 30 Additional Electric Delivery Vans from Motiv Power Systems

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Power Systems , the leading innovator of EV trucks and buses driving the backbone of modern commerce, today announced a new vehicle order from Cintas , the leader in diversified business services, for 30 additional advanced zero-emission all-electric delivery vans.



Motiv’s expanded relationship with Cintas follows the successful pilot of seven Motiv-powered vehicles across three states in 2022. The new order of 30 Motiv trucks will be deployed on existing Cintas routes. What’s more, this new order brings the number of Motiv-powered EVs in the Cintas fleet to 37 vehicles driving daily routes nationwide across Michigan, New York, and California.

“We’re proud to support Cintas in every area of the relationship, whether it’s procuring funding for vehicles, meeting with the field team for ongoing training and program improvements, driving operational cost savings and ultimately freeing their fleet from fossil fuels,” said Tim Krauskopf, CEO of Motiv Power Systems. “This next step in our relationship shows the future of commercial fleets is a promising one — where we work together to leave a lasting impact on the industry and environment at large.”

Since the initial pilot program, Motiv has helped Cintas reduce tailpipe greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 37 metric tons — in line with the company’s broader Electric Vehicle and Alternative-Fuel Vehicle Strategy .

Cintas operates one of the largest corporate fleets in North America with almost 14,000 commercial vehicles deployed throughout the United States and Canada. In recognizing the importance of transitioning its fleet, Cintas works with manufacturers like Motiv Power Systems to procure and deploy additional EVs around its business footprint to beat internal sustainability targets.

Cintas’ deployed and new order of electric delivery vehicles are built on Motiv’s EPIC5 platform, the market-leading platform for delivery vans. Motiv’s EPIC chassis utilizes a proprietary hardware and software EV platform, which provides optimized vehicle performance and efficiency, and enables an even easier pathway to electrification for fleets of the future.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems delivers medium-duty 2-6 ton payload commercial battery-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is a leading provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and moving goods that are the “backbone of modern commerce” with 98 percent uptime and intense customer-driven focus. The company’s solutions offer fleets up to 85 percent operations and maintenance cost savings in addition to providing operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company’s products, services, or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com .

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29af441a-978d-4be4-a2bc-236c49624c42