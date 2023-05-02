Virus Filtration Market Size Worth US$ 23.94 billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virus filtration market , estimated at US$ 10.32 billion in 2022, is projected to surpass US$ 23.94 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 9.80%, as per the latest study by Growth Plus Reports. The study analyzes impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends, opportunities, competition, market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases will drive the demand for virus filtration during the forecast period.

Increasing the use of single-use technology will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/virus-filtration-market/8753

Virus Filtration Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 10.32 Billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 23.94 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technology Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing use of single-use technology, viral contamination of therapies, increasing R&D investment, and government support are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global virus filtration market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, growing use of plasma processing in clinical research, technological advances in the virus-filtering sector, and increased usage of mammalian cell lines in the production of mAbs support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global virus filtration market from five perspectives: Product, Technology Application, End User, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the virus filtration market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment dominates the market because these products are most commonly used for viral filtration.

Technology Segmentation: Based on the technology, the virus filtration market is segmented into filtration and chromatography. The filtration segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because increasing the use of these products in research, medical device manufacturing, and biologics production.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the virus filtration market is segmented into biologicals, stem cell products, medical devices, water purification, and air purification. The biological segment dominates the market because the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that need the use of biologics for treatment.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global virus filtration market is segmented into biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, contract research organization, medical devices company, and academic institutes and research laboratories. The biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology segment dominates the market because of the increasing R&D activities, biologics output, and biopharmaceutical industry expansion.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global virus filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the virus filtration market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the virus filtration market can be attributed to the rising need for enhanced viral clearance products for research & development and biologics production.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/virus-filtration-market/8753

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global virus filtration market:

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BioProcess International

Sartorius AG

General Electric

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

General Electric Company

PendoTECH

Lonza

Charles River Laboratories

Sotera Health

WuXi AppTec.

The market for virus filtration is highly competitive. Market leaders develop and launch new products and form strategic alliances and partnerships to fulfill the growing demand and maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

SenzaGen extended and expanded its global partnership agreement with Charles River Laboratories, one of the world's leading providers of laboratory services, in January 2021. The agreement was expanded to include all tests available in the GARD portfolio in order to meet the growing demand for chemical risk assessment using SenzaGen's non-animal test platform GARD.

Lonza announced a partnership with Moderna, a biotechnology company that generated the first messenger RNA vaccines and therapeutics, in June 2021. The expanded partnership will enable to produce additional COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna pharmaceutical substances. A new production line for synthesizing drug compounds will be made accessible at Lonza's Geleen plant.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8753

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Swab & Viral Transport Medium Market by Type (Transport Medium and Swab Type), Indication (Herpes Simplex Virus, Influenza Virus, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Doppler Ultrasound Market by Type (Handheld, Trolly-Based), Application (Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market by Product (ELISA Kits, RT PCR Kits), Application (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, Influenza Virus Infection), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Glucose Elevating Agents Market by Products (Glucagon, Diazoxide), Indication (Hypoglycemia, Insulinoma), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Anticholesteremic Agents Market by Drug Class (Bile Acid Resins, Statins), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".