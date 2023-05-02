Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following financial conferences:



18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 17. Members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat with Needham analyst Laura Martin at 12:45 p.m. ET. Management will also host in-person investor meetings.

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Investor Conference in Beverly Hills on Thursday, May 25. Management will host in-person investor meetings at the event.

20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 31. Management will host in-person investor meetings at the event.

2nd Annual Evercore ISI Diamonds in the Rough Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 31. Management will host in-person investor meetings at the event.

A live webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.