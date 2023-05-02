Sovos Brands to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO), one of the fastest-growing food companies of scale in the United States, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum in New York City. Sovos Brands is hosting a fireside chat that is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay. The link can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sovosbrands.com, under the Events and Presentations tab.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

