Clinical Trial Monitoring Training Course: Understand the Importance of Compliance With the Latest Gcp Standards, and How New Monitoring Approaches in Clinical Trials Are Being Employed for the Future

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Monitoring Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





With regulatory inspectors increasingly finding GCP issues with monitoring clinical trials, it is becoming even more important for the biopharmaceutical industry, study sites, and CROs to employ efficient and accurate strategies for monitoring clinical trials.

Also, the global COVID-19 pandemic has changed how clinical trials are monitored, resulting in remote and centralized monitoring techniques at the forefront of monitoring. This has created an environment that requires monitors to not only purely focus on-site visits. Regulatory authorities promote these alternative ways of monitoring trial data and the future is likely to include a more hybrid monitoring approach.

This course will assure monitors understand the importance of compliance with the latest GCP standards, and how new monitoring approaches in clinical trials are being employed for the future.

Key Objectives:

Ensure GCP compliance for monitoring clinical trials including during Covid and monitoring approaches for the future

GCP compliance for monitoring clinical trials including during Covid and monitoring approaches for the future Evaluate the development of monitoring plans through protocol analysis for remote risk management

the development of monitoring plans through protocol analysis for remote risk management Discuss tools and risk evaluation approaches for remote monitoring

tools and risk evaluation approaches for remote monitoring Ensure appropriate site selection, initiation, monitoring, and close-out visits are carried out including during a pandemic.

appropriate site selection, initiation, monitoring, and close-out visits are carried out including during a pandemic. Review sponsor and CRO oversight of monitors





Who Should Attend:





Monitors

Clinical research associates (CRA)

Clinical Trial Managers

Study Coordinators

Project managers

Research nurses

Study site assistants

Those responsible for oversight of monitoring

Investigators seeking to move into clinical trial monitoring

This course will benefit those involved in the monitoring of clinical trials, including new and soon-to-be monitors. This will also be an ideal refresher including how monitoring has changed because of the pandemic and those responsible for oversight of monitors.





Key Topics Covered:





Day 1

GCP Compliance considerations for monitoring clinical including during a pandemic and the future

What is the role of the monitor/CRA to comply with GCP and changes as a result of Covid and technology innovation?

The monitoring role in the context of having a quality system for clinical trials

ICH E6R3 and update and impact on monitoring

Site Selection

Criteria for selecting suitable sites

Site Feasibility Assessment

Site Initiation

Preparing for site initiation

Agenda and content of site initiation visit report to comply with GCP

Risks of inappropriate site initiation & resulting issues

Monitoring Visit Procedures

Preparing for site monitoring

Important consideration during SDV and virtual clinical trials

Identifying issues and developing solutions

Monitoring visit report to comply with GCP

Day 2

Study close-out visits

Preparing for site closure

Final preparing of documentation and entering data

Content of closeout visit and follow-up to comply with GCP

Planning Patient recruitment strategies

Optimising Recruitment to clinical trials

Common recruitment problems in clinical trials and how these may be managed

Oversight of monitoring

Co-monitoring visits including by the sponsor and CRO management

Preparing a sponsor monitoring oversight visit

Follow-up with the monitor/CRO

GCP and Documentation and Archiving

Requirements of the GCP Inspectors

TMF considerations

Reporting Serious Breaches and preventing Fraud: What monitors need to know

What are the signs a monitor should look for Serious Breaches and Fraud?

What actions should the monitor take?

How to report serious breaches

Preparing for Audit and Inspection visits to comply with GCP

How to prepare effectively for a study site audit and/or regulatory inspection

What do QA departments and inspectors look for?

A brief review of regulatory authority inspections findings





Speakers:



Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff



Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International. She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.





For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lswn9m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.