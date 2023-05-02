MOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown ceremony was held in Kazan and Moscow dedicated to 300 days before the start of the physical culture tournament "Games of the Future 2024" on April 29, 2023.





This unique international event, which has never been held before, will take place from February 23 to March 3, 2024. Several high-ranking officials attended the ceremony, including the chairman of the organizing committee Chernyshenko.

The upcoming games are a unique event that has never been held before. The event will bring together athletes from around the world who will share their knowledge and skills to promote physical culture among youth.

"Games of the Future" will combine esports and traditional sports, video games, virtual and augmented reality tournaments, as well as traditional matches in football, basketball, hockey, and mixed martial arts on one platform.

Chernyshenko previously told Russian media on the same day that participants from more than 100 countries are expected to attend, with 50 already confirming their participation. He also noted that these games will differ from other international sporting events as they will focus on physical education, not just sports results or competitions. With only 300 days left until the start of these historic games, enthusiasm surrounding this milestone is palpable, and it is clear that these games must play an important role in promoting physical activity among young people worldwide. The countdown has officially begun-let's see what lies ahead.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we already see tremendous interest from around the world," Chernyshenko said.

