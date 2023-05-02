Wine & Champagne Gifts Store Has Launched an Exclusive Selection of Personalized Gifts

VIENNA, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine & Champagne Gifts, the go-to destination for gift-giving, has recently announced the addition of personalized wine gifts to its collection of gifts. In addition to fine wines and gift baskets brimming with gourmet treats, customers can now send gifts to their loved ones and business associates in a personalized fashion.

The following action has been taken by management in response to the increasing demand for personalized gifts among customers and to meet their gift-giving requirements.

As the global market for personalized gifts is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.32% by 2027, this first-mover advantage will unquestionably benefit the store. Industry Research conducted the following industry study for its report on the Global Personalized Gifts Market (2022-2027).

When it comes to the personalized presents that Wine & Champagne Gifts has added to its gift selection, the product team has incorporated two key facilities. The first option is "hand-painted sparkling wine bottles," and the second is "custom-printed wine bottles."

Both options enable you to send a wine bottle in a personalized manner and allow you to personalize it with a two-line message. The first line can be a short note, and the second line can include the recipient's name or the date of the occasion. For example, "Happy Mother's Day, Mom" or "Happy 10th Anniversary, 23-5-2023" can be hand-painted or custom-printed on the bottle of wine of your choosing.

In addition to these one-of-a-kind presents, Wine & Champagne Gifts also has a large selection of gift baskets that can be tailored to your taste by pairing them with your preferred bottle of wine or champagne. From chocolates to cheese, sausages, crackers, olives, spreads, and more, there are gift baskets and wine pairings for every taste.

To comply with alcohol delivery regulations, an adult signature is required upon delivery of any wine order. At this time, the store is providing new customers with a discount of $10 off their first order, and they seasonally come up with impressive discounts and deals.

About Wine & Champagne Gifts

Wine & Champagne Gifts is an online retailer specializing in wine & champagne gifts. This gift store was founded with the intention of serving the demands of gift-giving and embracing the love for wines and delicacies among folks, and it has since been a popular site for those with gift-giving in mind, wine enthusiasts, and corporate gifting managers.