Rural coverage initiatives: case studies and analysis

This report analyses the approaches that stakeholders such as operators, governments, industry bodies, regulatory practices and private investors are taking to improving rural coverage. The analysis is based on a series of case studies that reflect different strategies. The report also provides recommendations for stakeholders that are interested in getting involved in a rural coverage initiative and want to understand which strategies have been used by other projects, the challenges they may have faced; and the success and/or progress of each initiative.
Questions answered in this report
- What is the rationale behind rural coverage initiatives?
- What are the main approaches/strategies taken by stakeholders?
- Who are the stakeholders and partners involved in rural coverage initiatives?
- What are the benefits and drawbacks of the approaches?
- Have rural initiatives been successful and/or beneficial in terms of closing rural coverage gaps?
Case studies included in this report
Network-sharing initiatives
- Suomen Ythteisverkko (SYV): Finland
- Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone: Germany
- 5G Japan: Japan
- Rural 5G joint use plan: South KoreaShared Rural Network: UK
Public-private projects
- Better Connectivity Plan for Regional and Rural Australia: Australia
- Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project: Ghana
- National Broadband Plan: Ireland
- Rural Capacity Upgrade: New Zealand
- Operational Program Digital Poland (POPC): Poland
