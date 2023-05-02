New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rural coverage initiatives: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454559/?utm_source=GNW

This report analyses the approaches that stakeholders such as operators, governments, industry bodies, regulatory practices and private investors are taking to improving rural coverage. The analysis is based on a series of case studies that reflect different strategies. The report also provides recommendations for stakeholders that are interested in getting involved in a rural coverage initiative and want to understand which strategies have been used by other projects, the challenges they may have faced; and the success and/or progress of each initiative.





Questions answered in this report





What is the rationale behind rural coverage initiatives?

What are the main approaches/strategies taken by stakeholders?

Who are the stakeholders and partners involved in rural coverage initiatives?

What are the benefits and drawbacks of the approaches?

Have rural initiatives been successful and/or beneficial in terms of closing rural coverage gaps?

Case studies included in this report





Network-sharing initiatives





Suomen Ythteisverkko (SYV): Finland

Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone: Germany

5G Japan: Japan

Rural 5G joint use plan: South KoreaShared Rural Network: UK



Public-private projects





Better Connectivity Plan for Regional and Rural Australia: Australia

Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project: Ghana

National Broadband Plan: Ireland

Rural Capacity Upgrade: New Zealand

Operational Program Digital Poland (POPC): Poland



