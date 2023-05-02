Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore Pizza for Kids is back with a month-long fundraiser in support of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario

Toronto, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, Southern Ontario’s premium pizza brand, launches its 24th annual fundraising campaign in support of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario. Throughout the month of May, the company invites customers to add a dip to their order and 50 cents will be donated to Variety Ontario.

“Every child has unique gifts, talents and abilities,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “As longstanding partners of Variety, our customers know we’re committed to the organization, the important work they do and, most importantly, to the children who benefit from their programs. I know they appreciate the awareness and the added financial support this brings.”

Pizza Nova launched That’s Amore Pizza for Kids 24 years ago, but with the arrival of COVID-19, the organization had to come up with a new way of campaigning that would support the initiative and keep customers safe.

“The campaign used to be one day only and focused on an in-store pizza promotion,” says Primucci. “In 2021, we launched this new monthly format featuring dips and the results have greatly exceeded our expectations. Our dips are delicious year-round but, in May, it’s the time to do even more dipping and sampling to benefit the good cause.”



The 2021 campaign raised some $200,000 for Variety and the 2022 edition even more with $203,000. In total, the Pizza Nova annual campaign for Variety has raised more than $2 million.

“Pizza Nova is one of our largest and most committed corporate donors,” said Karen Stintz, president and CEO of Variety. “At around this time each year, we feel their deep passion for our work and the children who benefit from our programs and facilities. But the truth is they’re present and supportive all year. We cannot thank them enough and invite all Ontarians who can to get into the dipping-giving action.”

For more than 70 years, the programs at Variety have helped thousands of children with physical and mental disabilities by providing an accessible facility at Variety Village, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a community in which everyone is equal and welcome.

Last year, Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario, honoured Pizza Nova with the reveal of its newly renovated Primucci Pavilion, the main lobby to the landmark facility located at the intersection of Danforth Ave and Kingston Road. Part of the renovation includes a 22-foot-wide by 10-foot-high mural depicting children at play against the Toronto skyline with the words, “Share the love”.

To learn more about the fundraiser or to place your order for pizzas and a dozen dips, visit pizzanova.com.

- 30 -

About Variety – the Children’s Charity Ontario

For 74 years Variety – the Children's Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact on the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety’s specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety’s kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety Village and in their own communities. Visit varietyontario.ca

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

