Plasticizers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Plasticizers in Construction Industry Drives Sector

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasticizers Market by type (phthalate and Non-phthalate), Application (Floorings & Wall Coverings, Films & Sheets, Coated Fabrics, Wires & Cables, Consumer Goods) and Region (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Plasticizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 17.0 billion in 2022 to USD 22.5 billion in 2027.
Increased construction activity can drive demand for plastic building products, such as pipes, window frames, and flooring, thereby increasing demand for Plasticizers.
Phthalate plasticizer is expected to emerge as the fastest segment based on power rating
Phthalate Plasticizers are mainly used for PVC applications as they conform well with PVC, maintaining the necessary softness at a minimal quantity and enabling plasticizing efficiency. They are the chief components that determine the physical properties of polymer products and enable low volatility and migration. Various types are used based on the end-use requirement, the most widely used being DOP and DINP/DIDP/DPHP phthalate plasticizer.
Floorings & wall coverings: The largest segment for the Plasticizers market, by product type
Floorings & wall coverings is one of the main plasticizer applications. The flooring application must withstand heavy foot traffic (retail stores) and repeated cleaning (healthcare facilities). Wall coverings come in a wide range of finishes and colors, along with easy maintenance and durability. Plasticizers are typically used in floorings & wall coverings applications as they offer good stain resistance and a greater filler tolerance.
Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.
The Plasticizers market in Europe is driven by the electronics industry due to increased investment in research and innovations, thereby creating demand for Plasticizers and PVCs that are widely used for building wires and cables.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Plasticizers in Construction Industry
- Increased Use of Bio-based Plasticizers
- Rise in Infrastructure Development
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations
- High Cost of Bio-based Plasticizers
- Substitute Products
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Bioplastics
- Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Plasticizers
Challenges
- Volatility of Raw Material Prices
- Health and Environmental Concerns
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|177
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$22.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Plasticizers Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Phthalate Plasticizers
6.2.1 Increasing Demand from Various End-use Applications to Propel Market
6.2.2 Dop
6.2.3 Dinp/Didp/Dphp
6.2.4 Other Types
6.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers
6.3.1 Growing Demand for Bio-based Plasticizers to Drive Market
6.3.2 Adipates
6.3.3 Trimellitates
6.3.4 Epoxies
6.3.5 Benzoates
6.3.6 Others
7 Plasticizers Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Floorings & Wall Coverings
7.2.1 Rise in Construction Activity to Drive Segment
7.3 Wires & Cables
7.3.1 Electronic Industry to Fuel Demand for Wires & Cables
7.4 Coated Fabrics
7.4.1 Increasing Requirement for Fabrics in End-use Industries to Fuel Segment Growth
7.5 Consumer Goods
7.5.1 Growing Demand for Bio-based Plasticizers to Drive Segment
7.6 Films & Sheets
7.6.1 Requirement of Pvc Sheets in Packaging Applications to Propel Segment
7.7 Other Applications
8 Plasticizers Market, by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aekyung Petrochemical
- Avient Corporation
- Basf
- Dic Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries
- ExxonMobil
- Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Kao Corporation
- Klj Group
- Lanxess AG
- LG Chem
- Nan Ya Plastics
- Oxea Corporation
- Polynt Spa
- Shandong Hongxin Chemicals
- Shandong Qilu Plasticizers
- Upc Technology Corporation
- Velsicol Chemical, LLC
- Vertellus Holdings LLC
