Oatly and Minor League Baseball Announce Multi-Year Partnership Across North America





NEW YORK and MALMÖ, Sweden, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oatmilk company, and Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™), today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership across the US and Canada. The partnership launched in select parks Opening Day and is believed to be the first-ever national, plant-based milk and plant-based, non-dairy dessert partnership with a sports league in the US.*

Now proudly serving as “The Official Oatmilk from Sweden That Started Like 35 Years Ago But Is Now All Over America Where It’s Promoting Various Kinds of Frozen Dessert Products In One of Those First-Ever Plant-Based Sponsor Deals You Know The Kind We’re Talking About of Minor League Baseball,” Oatly sets its sights on bringing the plant-based revolution to baseball fans nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MiLB and for Oatly to play a greater role in an American institution like the Minor Leagues,” said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. “Our mission at Oatly is to make it easier for people to eat better and live healthier lives without heavily taxing the planet’s resources. This sponsorship allows us to amplify that message and introduce our products in communities across the country during fun moments in baseball fans’ everyday lives. But don’t expect your average static logo in stadium, we’re here to play ball. We’ll see you in the oatfield!”

In addition to branding and media touchpoints across all 120 stadiums, as part of the partnership, Oatly products will now be served at 50+ MiLB ballparks, enhancing the concessions experience for fans and offering delicious plant-based alternatives to enjoy during gametime. The partnership will also feature gametime product sampling activations, a content series, and more for fans to enjoy all season long.

“From bat dogs to iconic mascots, Minor League Baseball is all about fun, and Oatly is a perfect partner for us with their irreverent and fun brand personality,” said Uzma Rawn, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “This partnership enables us to elevate our concession menus in select stadiums with delicious plant-based frozen dessert items, something we know many of our fans are looking for to meet their dietary needs.”

Oatly’s partnership with MiLB builds upon the Company’s existing partnerships in professional baseball, as Oatly products are currently available at Yankee Stadium (New York City), Wrigley Field (Chicago) and Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas). The partnership with MiLB was formed in collaboration with the commercial arm of Diamond Baseball Holdings, whose goal is to create meaningful business partnerships to benefit all MiLB clubs.

Oatly believes great taste is critical to converting dairy users to our oat-based products. The company makes delicious products using a proprietary process that delivers the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow’s dairy, all while being generally more sustainable. A signature offering at select MiLB stadium concessions will be Oatly’s delectable non-dairy frozen dessert bars, available in Vanilla and Chocolate Fudge.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

*According to data available since 2019. Source: GlobalData, Food & Beverage: Sponsorships/Sports Leagues/United States March 2023. Nielsen Sponsorglobe, Food & Beverage Sponsorships/Sports/2019-2023. SponsorUnited, Meatless, Milk & Protein Drink-Based Sponsorships March 2023

About Minor League Baseball™

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball’s future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding the partnership and activation activities with MiLB, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “will,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: general economic conditions including high inflationary cost pressures; our history of losses and inability to achieve or sustain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of variants of the virus, on our business and the international economy; any failure to obtain necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms; a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruptions; changing consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to new or changing preferences; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Oatly’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 20, 2023 and other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

