Kia Communities in Motion reveals second-year funding recipients, inspiring movement in communities across Canada

Kia Communities in Motion is providing seven local charities and non-profits across five new markets the time, space and funding to move their communities forward.

Now in its second year, the program will see $1.4M support local projects across the country over four years.

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Communities in Motion announces seven charities and non-profits across Canada that will receive funding in the program’s second year. Building on the impact of year one, Kia is reaching five new regional markets to support local projects that will help drive inclusivity in their communities through movement and innovation.

In partnership with Community Foundations of Canada (CFC), Kia Communities in Motion is a grassroots initiative that will see Kia Canada invest $1.4M over four years to support local projects that are building inclusive communities through innovative programming that encourages movement.

“Kia Communities in Motion is rooted in giving back to communities that are moving marginalized groups forward, and in the program’s first year, we saw a transformative change at a grassroots level,” says Elias El-Achhab, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kia Canada. “At Kia, we want to support mobility not just physically in our vehicles, but socially, economically and environmentally, to help communities across the country thrive.”

“Movement can spark inspiration and fuel innovative ideas in communities,” says Andrea Dicks, President at Community Foundations of Canada. “We are pleased to see the incredible projects funded through Kia Communities in Motion’s second year. These projects showcase the brilliance of charities and non-profits across the country as they move communities forward through innovative solutions rooted in building a future where everyone flourishes.”

Empowered by community foundations on the ground

CFC has a network of 201 community foundations across Canada, each with a deep understanding of their local community’s needs. Kia Communities in Motion is working with five community foundations across the country in 2023. This year’s partners include:

Second-year charity recipients span coast-to-coast-to-coast

The seven selected charities and non-profits will address the unique needs of their community and will implement innovative solutions to tackle social challenges, encourage inclusivity and create critical change at the local level. This year’s funded charitable organizations include:

Every project is committed to propelling its community forward through equitable, innovative solutions grounded in the concept of movement:

Parkland Ukrainian Family Fund ’s Education to Employment Project by Ukrainian Folk Art Centre and Museum (UFACM) in Dauphin will provide English classes to displaced Ukrainian families that have chosen to live and work in Dauphin and want to improve their language skills. “Dauphin is home to many Ukrainian families who have strengthened our diverse community with the food, traditions, dance and music that make up the culture. The opportunity to welcome so many more families and help them find meaningful employment, in turn enhancing our community, is a delight and an honour,” says Pam Iwanchysko, Parkland Ukrainian Family Fund: Education to Employment Committee support team volunteer. “From filling job vacancies to increasing school enrollment through our Education to Employment program, we look forward to continuing to move our community forward. We are very grateful to be part of Kia Communities in Motion this year.”



’s Education to Employment Project by Ukrainian Folk Art Centre and Museum (UFACM) in Dauphin will provide English classes to displaced Ukrainian families that have chosen to live and work in Dauphin and want to improve their language skills. “Dauphin is home to many Ukrainian families who have strengthened our diverse community with the food, traditions, dance and music that make up the culture. The opportunity to welcome so many more families and help them find meaningful employment, in turn enhancing our community, is a delight and an honour,” says Pam Iwanchysko, Parkland Ukrainian Family Fund: Education to Employment Committee support team volunteer. “From filling job vacancies to increasing school enrollment through our Education to Employment program, we look forward to continuing to move our community forward. We are very grateful to be part of Kia Communities in Motion this year.” Squamish Valley Operations: Skwxwu7mesh Uxwumixw Valley Garden Project by Squamish Nation will revive its Gardening Program by providing 50 Garden Boxes throughout the community. The boxes will be delivered by the Elders to schools, youth groups and gathering spaces such as Town Halls to teach skills and bring the community together through a shared activity. “A few years ago, Squamish Nation – Squamish Valley Operations introduced a Garden Box program to strengthen our Food Systems, however the pandemic forced us to limit our community work – delivering soil, compost and seedlings at community member doors only,” says Christine Baker, Manager, Squamish Valley Operations. “With Kia Communities in Motion, we have a huge opportunity to bring our 50+ garden boxes back into action, working with skilled local gardeners to completely rework our food systems and processing. O’Siem.”



About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Community Foundations of Canada

Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) is the national leadership organization for Canada’s 191 local community foundations. Together with community foundations across the country, CFC helps drive local solutions for national change on the issues that matter most to Canadians. CFC is building a movement that connects community foundations, Canadians and partners to create a just, sustainable future.

