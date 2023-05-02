Sofwave™ Wins Good Housekeeping Magazine Award for Best Anti-Aging Pro Treatment

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, has been named the winner of the Good Housekeeping Magazine Award for Best Anti-Aging Pro Treatment . The award recognizes Sofwave's non-invasive ultrasound technology as a superior innovative treatment to lift lax skin and improves lines and wrinkles.

Sofwave's ultrasound technology, SUPERBTM, utilizes a novel, proprietary approach to deep dermal heating leading to improvement in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and skin laxity. The treatment is non-invasive, requires no downtime, and is suitable for all skin types.

Birnur K. Aral, Ph.D. Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Executive Director, who has led the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute since 2007, praised Sofwave's technology: "Our judges were impressed by Sofwave's ability to deliver significant results with a non-invasive treatment. It's exciting to see such innovative technology in the anti-aging space.”

"We are honored to receive the Good Housekeeping Magazine Award for Best Anti-Aging Pro Treatment,” shared Louis Scafuri, CEO of Sofwave Medical. “This award is a testament to our commitment to developing safe and effective treatments that help our patients achieve their aesthetic goals."

Sofwave is proud to be included in this year’s Good Housekeeping Beauty Awards, which are determined by Scientists in the GH Beauty Lab who use industry protocols and advanced equipment to put hundreds of products to the test. With a rich and respected hundred-year history, Good Housekeeping’s tried-and-true approach to product evaluation in the GH Labs makes Good Housekeeping a trusted authority for best-in-class products.

About Sofwave Medical Ltd

Sofwave Medical LTD has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using proprietary breakthrough technology. The Company’s SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue and the short term improvement in the appearance of cellulite providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Sofwave Medical is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com