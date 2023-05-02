Clean Label Pectin Market is set to reach US$ 221.8 Million; likely to expand at a CAGR of 6% by year end of 2033 | Data analysis by Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clean label pectin market was projected to generate US$ 118.89 Million in 2022. The market will grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 221.8 Million because of shifting customer preferences for natural ingredients in cuisine.



Plants produce pectin, a soluble fiber material that is found in the cell walls of plants. The main sources of its extraction are citrus fruits, cherries, apricots, apples, oranges, and carrots. Rising concerns about health and increased use of organic, healthy raw materials to produce consumable goods are predicted to boost the industry in the near future. The primary raw materials used to create industrial goods are dried citrus peel and powdered apples, which are offered in white as well as light brown colors.

The market for clean-label pectin is projected to increase as food and beverage manufacturers become more aware of pectin's numerous advantages, such as its capacity to increase shelf life, reduce cooking times, and enhance texture and color. The sector is growing because consumers prefer natural flavors and plant-based ingredients like pectin derived from fruit versus gelatin made from animals. Pectin suppliers are working to give clean-label ingredients to those who make processed food.

Pectin is regarded as a safe food product by several federal food agencies. Its chemical composition and usage are governed by several food additive laws. The Scientific Committee for Food has authorized pectin and amidated pectin as acceptable daily intakes in the European Union.

Key Takeaways:

The global clean label pectin market is expected to be valued at US$ 124 Million by 2023

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.2%

The United States market for clean label pectin is projected to account for about 20.3% of the global market share.

China to experience a 6.5% CAGR and India with a 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

By product type, the high methoxyl pectin was estimated to acquire a 54.4% share in 2022.

By source, the pectin sourced from oranges occupied a market share of 60.6%.

“The market for clean label pectin is expected to grow considerably over the forecasted period because of the growing popularity of convenience meals and growing awareness of health issues.” suggests an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the clean-label pectin market are:

Herbstreith & Fox Group

B&V SRL

Naturex S/A

Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A

Cargill Inc.

Kraft Heinz

CP Kelco

E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company

DSM Andre Pectin company limited

Lucid Colloids Ltd.

Silvateam s.p.s





Some key developments:

In March 2022, CP Kelco presented a new set of solutions to aid the advancement of research in the rapidly increasing area of plant-based meat substitutes.

Utilizing cutting-edge techniques, plant-based burger and sausage replacements can resemble eating animal meat. For the purpose of creating plant-based burger as well as sausage substitutes and aiding in the delivery of a meat-like eating experience, the new range of solutions comprises ingredient possibilities that are derived from nature and are cleaner label friendly.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global clean label pectin market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the clean label pectin market, the market is segmented on the basis of clean label pectin by product (high methoxyl, low methoxyl), source (citrus food, apple, pear, plum, banana, others), application (plant-based products, dairy products, jams, others) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

High Methoxyl

Low Methoxyl

By Source:

Citrus Food

Apple

Pear

Plum

Banana

Others

By Application:

Plant-Based Products

Dairy Products

Jams

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





