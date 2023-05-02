Mice Model Market to Reach USD 2.3 Bn Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028 – Global Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mice model market stood at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and the global market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2028.



The market value of mice models is increasing due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, which is on rise, and mice models play a crucial role in developing personalized therapies. Mice models are used to study the efficacy and safety of drugs in pre-clinical trials, which helps to identify the right dosage and treatment for a specific patient. As personalized medicine becomes more prevalent, the demand for mice models is expected to grow.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 1.5 billion in 2020 Market Value USD 2.3 billion by 2028 Growth Rate 6.2% Forecast Period 2021–2028 No. of Pages 155 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Specialty and Service Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Charles River Laboratories, Crescendo Biologics Limited, Deltagen, Inc., GenOway S.A., Harlan Laboratories, Inc., ImmunoGenes AG, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, SAGE Labs, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., TransGenic, Inc

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are on the rise globally. Mice models are extensively used in the study of these diseases and the development of new treatments. As the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, the demand for mice models for research purposes is expected to grow.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as technological advancements over the analysis period. Advancements in technology have made it easier to manipulate the genes of mice models and create specific genetic modifications that mimic human diseases. This has opened up new avenues for research and drug development. The development of new techniques such as CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing has made it easier to create more precise and accurate mice models, which has further increased their utility in research.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, the knockout segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the factors such as the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the development of new gene editing technologies.

Based on specialty, oncology holds a significant market share, due to an increase in research activities in the field of cancer biology worldwide.

By service, genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs) are expected to boost the market growth, attributed to factors including an increase in research activities in the field of genetics and genomics, the development of new gene editing technologies, and the availability of a large number of genetically engineered mouse models.



Global Mice Model Market: Growth Drivers

The global Mice Model market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2021 to 2028, due to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of animal models in research.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Additionally, growing focus on precision medicine, as well as increasing availability of genetically engineered mice models are major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Mice Model Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the Mice Model market during the forecast period, attributed to high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as technological advancements in mice model generation.

Favorable government initiatives, and rising demand for personalized medicine are anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.



Global Mice Model Market: Key Players

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Mice Model industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Mice Model. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In March 2021, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced the acquisition of Cognate BioServices, Inc., a leading cell and gene therapy CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization), to expand its cell and gene therapy offerings and capabilities.

In February 2021, The Jackson Laboratory and Nanjing Biotech Innovation Center (NBIC) announced a strategic partnership to provide mouse model breeding and technical services to researchers in China.

In January 2021, Taconic Biosciences announced the expansion of its CRISPR gene editing capabilities to include rat models, in addition to mouse models.



Global Mice Model Market: Segmentation

Type

Transgenic Mice Model

Hybrid / Congenic Mice Model

Knockout Mice Model

Carcinogen-induced & Spontaneous Mice Model

Outbred Mice Model

Inbred Mice Model

Transplantation Mice Model

Conditioned / Surgically Modified Mice Model

Specialty

Immunology

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Metabolism & Regulation

Service

Breeding & Rederivation Services

Cryopreservation & Cryorecovery Services

Quarantine Services

Genetic Testing Services

Model In-licensing Services

In Vivo & In Vitro Pharmacology Services

Genetically Engineered Model Services

Other Services (Surgical and Line Rescue)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



