Flash News: OKX Wallet Collaborates with Orbiter Finance, Meson and iZUMi for On-chain Trading and More

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of May 1, 2023.

OKX Wallet Partners with Orbiter Finance to Offer Seamless Cross-Border Transfer Service

OKX Wallet and Orbiter Finance have announced the successful integration of their products, offering users a seamless cross-border transfer service. This partnership adds value to both OKX and Orbiter Finance, as Orbiter's cross-rollup transfers and OKX Wallet's multi-chain wallet will provide users with a more comprehensive and secure crypto experience.

OKX Wallet's versatile and self-custodial wallet allows for effortless access to the expansive Web3 ecosystem. This partnership will further enhance OKX's positioning as a leading and innovative player in the crypto industry.



Orbiter Finance is a decentralized cross-rollup Layer 2 bridge that already supports zkSync and Arbitrum, and plans to support more rollups in the future.

OKX Wallet and Meson Announce Integration for Seamless On-Chain Trading Services



OKX Wallet has announced a new partnership with Meson , a decentralized cross-chain swap platform. The integration of Meson's on-chain trading services and OKX Wallet's multi-chain crypto wallet will provide users with a more comprehensive and secure crypto experience.



Through this partnership, OKX users can access Meson's on-chain trading services through OKX Discover. Meanwhile, Meson users can use the OKX Wallet web extension to access OKX Wallet's versatile and self-custodial wallet. With Meson's reputation as a top cross-chain bridge and OKX's reputation as a leading and innovative player in the crypto industry, this partnership is set to provide users with a seamless cross-chain transfer service.

Meson is a leading platform for decentralized cross-chain swaps, providing fast, safe, and low-cost services across all leading blockchains and layer-2 rollups. Meson's innovative technology enables fast swap finality and guarantees swap execution, offering users a reliable and efficient on-chain trading service.

OKX Wallet and iZUMi partner to offer One-Stop Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) to users

iZUMi Finance , a reputable multi-chain DeFi protocol, and OKX Wallet have integrated to provide One-Stop Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) to users. This partnership allows users to experience on-chain trading services through OKX Discover in iZUMi's ecosystem and vice versa.

iZUMi Finance offers three on-chain liquidity products, including LiquidBox, iZiSwap, and iUSD. The partnership expands OKX Wallet's capabilities, providing users with access to iZUMi's innovative liquidity mining mechanisms and high-yield investment products - such as iZUMi Bond and iZUMi Bond USD.

iZUMi Finance is a multi-chain DeFi protocol providing One-Stop Liquidity as a Service (LaaS). Its philosophy is that every token deserves better on-chain liquidity in an efficient and lasting way. iZUMi has debuted LiquidBox, iZiSwap and iUSD - three on-chain liquidity products.

