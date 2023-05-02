Carla Konyk-Tulp Shares Insights into Online Learning in New Interview

DENVER, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carla Konyk-Tulp, the vice president and director of administration at the University of Science, Arts and Technology on Montserrat, is excited to announce that she was featured in a recent article published in Brainz Magazine.



In the article, Carla Konyk-Tulp shares her insights on the challenges and opportunities of online learning. These insights are pertinent to her role as a medical school administrator. USAT is located on the island of Montserrat in the eastern Caribbean, and offers some of its classes in an online lecture format.

In the Brainz Magazine interview, she describes some of the biggest challenges facing learners and educators in distance education. She explains that a big challenge is a shift to relying on online sources for information rather than age-old memorization requirements that, at one point, were important to the mastery of coursework.

Konyk-Tulp also describes that with so much information available at their fingertips online, students still need the discipline to improve their study skills, as these shouldn't be replaced by the ability to access technology.

At the same time, she says that it's important for students to be able to decipher which online sources are accurate and credible and which ones are not. They need to be taught the proper techniques to be able to identify information that is not correct and how to be aware of sources that are less than credible.

Konyk-Tulp also talked to Brainz Magazine about the importance of lifelong learning and how distance education can help to promote that. As she explained in the interview:

"If you're not learning all the time, you are missing so much. You may be relying on obsolete information and ideas that are holding you back and keeping you from being at the top of your game."

To that point, Carla Konyk-Tulp says that the educational support strategies themselves improve constantly. Advances in technology have given learners access to a vast online library of resources as well as complex databases for just about every discipline available.

In her position at the University of Science, Arts and Technology, Carla Konyk-Tulp manages the facilities and staff at its Olveston campus, as well as the administrative office team. She's responsible for providing individual student guidance and assisting graduate students as they prepare for their medical board examinations.

Brainz Magazine is a global digital magazine that's focused on exclusive interviews, information, and articles on personal development, lifestyle, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Its mission is to advocate for the happiness and success of people by providing them with content that motivates and inspires them.

