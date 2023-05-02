The bromine market is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 4.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bromine Market by Derivative, Application, End-User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061073/?utm_source=GNW





By derivative, the hydrogen bromide segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of bromine market during 2023 to 2028.

Based on derivative, the hydrogen bromide is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.Hydrogen bromide is used in various chemical synthesis as catalyst and reducing agent.



It is also used for bromoalkanes formation. Chemical, Plastics and Pharmaceutical industries widely use hydrogen bromide.



By application, the flame retardants segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of bromine market during 2023 to 2028.

Based on application, the flame retardants is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Textiles, electronics, building materials, plastics, and other industries use flame retardants.



Flame retardants primarily comprise bromine are used to reduce the impact of fire damage.



The bromine market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the bromine market from 2023 to 2028.Asia pacific is one of the key markets for bromine.



The region has high demand for bromine due to rising demand from various applications such as flame retardants, oil & gas drilling, PTA synthesis, among others.



The bromine report is dominated by players, such as ICL Group Ltd. (Israel), Albemarle Corporation (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US), Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd. (India), TATA Chemicals Ltd. (India), Hindustan Salts Ltd. (India), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Gulf Resources, Inc. (China), Agrocel Industries Pvt Ltd. (India), Satyesh Brinechem Pvt. Ltd. (India) and others.



