Hydrogen Generation Market Size Expected to Reach USD 220.37 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting CAGR of 5.6%

Pune, India, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen generation market is expected to reach USD 220.37 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market is set to gain traction from the high demand for fuel cell-based buses and electric vehicles (EVs), especially in North America and Asia Pacific. In December 2019, Hyundai, for instance, planned to invest around USD 6 billion in the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology to increase the sales of electric vehicles worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a study, titled, “Hydrogen Generation Market, 2021-2028.” The study further mentions that the hydrogen generation market size was USD 145.67 billion in 2020.

Key Industry developments:

In July 2021-Cerulean Winds, in partnership with px Group announced a contract to assist onshore green hydrogen plants and related industrial infrastructure in England and Scotland for its 200-turbine floating wind-to-hydrogen project based in the North Sea. According to the contract, px Group will operate the hydrogen generation facilities and the related onshore infrastructure with the grid connections and onshore substations.

Growth Driver:

Rising Adoption of Desulfurization in Refining Industry to Boost Growth

With growing concerns over climate change and air pollution, there is a growing demand for clean energy. Hydrogen is considered a clean and sustainable energy source, as it produces zero greenhouse gas emissions when used in fuel cells or burned with oxygen. Hydrogen can be produced using renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, which are experiencing significant growth in investment and adoption. As the use of renewable energy grows, so does the potential for hydrogen production. The hydrogen generation market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by a range of factors including increasing demand for clean energy, government support, and technological advancements in hydrogen production and delivery.

COVID-19 Impact :

The pandemic has severely affected the global hydrogen generation industry, owing to decreased demand and cash-flow among regional players and traders. However, a number of policymakers have announced proposals to take advantage of the reduced carbon emission levels brought about by the closure of the manufacturing and transportation industries, boosting demand for clean fuel alternatives. For example, in December 2020, the Japanese government announced a new fund worth more than USD 19 billion as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package for the hydrogen industry. This will improve the outlook of the hydrogen generation market during the coronavirus outbreak.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the growth drivers and obstacles in the market?

Which companies would lead the market in terms of revenue?

What are the key strategies adopted by the companies?

How will the ruling bodies promote the usage of hydrogen generation processes?

Segmentation:

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into steam methane reforming, electrolysis, coal gasification, and others. Among these, steam methane reforming is expected to be the dominant technology during the forecast period due to its wide use in industrial applications. However, electrolysis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of renewable energy sources.

Based on generation and delivery mode, the market can be segmented into centralized production, distributed production, and merchant production. Among these, centralized production is expected to be the dominant segment due to its high efficiency and economies of scale.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into transportation, industrial, power generation, and others. Among these, the industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period due to the high demand for hydrogen in refineries, chemical production, and other industrial applications.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Bagging New Orders to Gain Competitive Edge

The major companies present in the market are mainly engaging in receiving new orders from the industry giants for their in-house hydrogen generation systems. As the number of new hydrogen facilities is increasing, the demand for such systems is also surging rapidly.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products (US)

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

Hydrogenics (Canada)

Linde (UK)

Praxair, Inc (US)

Messer Group (Germany)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Epoch Energy Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Idroenergy Spa (Italy)

McPhy (France)

Proton OnSite (US)

LNI Swissgas (Switzerland)

Airgas (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

FuelCell Energy (US)

Hydrogen Generation Market Segmentation:

By Type:

On-site

Portable

By Technology:

Steam Methane Reforming

Water Electrolysis

Partial Oil Oxidation

Coal Gasification

By Application:

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Methanol Production

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

