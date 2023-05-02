The turf protection market is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028 from USD 6.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Turf Protection Market by Product, Solution, Mode of Application, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04936546/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for turf protection products is primarily driven by the adoption of integrated pest management in the turf industry, as well as their increased usage in sports fields and residential & commercial properties. The major constraints and challenges are the stringent laws imposed, especially by governments in the European region, which have strict regulations in place regarding the usage of synthetic chemicals which, in turn, hamper growth of the turf protection market. Environment protection agencies and governments in the European region encourage the usage of bio-based products such as fungi, bacteria, or any plant- and animal-based biological agents to reduce the harmful effects caused by synthetic chemicals.

"By mode of application, seed is projected in high demand during the forecast period."

The seed segment finds a range of applications in turf grasses , such as disease resistance, drought tolerance, improved germination and pest resistance.Seeding or seed treatment is also a cost-effective way that has evolved from just changing the seed size and shape to producing treated coatings and supply compounds that influence the microenvironment of each seed.



Compounds includes fungicides, insecticides, herbicides, and micro- and macronutrients.

Seed treatments are commonly used in the turf protection industry for controlling the seed and soil borne diseases. This will used for faster establishment, improved germination and increase the seedling survival.

"By Products , The market for turf protection may benefit from pesticides eco-friendliness.."

The pest protection segment is further bifurcated into chemical and biopesticide treatments.These chemical compounds or biological agents are used to control or eliminate pests such as insects, weeds, fungi, and rodents.



In the turf grass industry, pesticides are commonly used to maintain healthy turf and prevent damage from pests.

The usage of pesticides in turf grass maintenance is a common practice in the turf protection market.Turf grass is often subject to attack by various pests such as insects, weeds, and fungal diseases that can damage or kill the grass.



Pesticides are applied to the turf grass to control or eliminate these pests and ensure that the grass remains healthy and attractive.



Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period

Geographically, the region is segmented as China, India, and Japan, along with Rest of Asia-Pacific.The turf protection market in Asia-Pacific is growing mainly due to increasing sports activities and interest in landscaping, which includes turf surfaces in selected countries.



Such as, in Japan, the government has been promoting the use of green spaces for their environmental, social, and economic benefits.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has set a target of increasing the total area of green space in Japan to 30% by 2025.



This initiative is expected to drive demand for landscaping and garden maintenance services.

In China, the government has launched several initiatives to promote urban greening and landscape gardening, such as the "National Garden City Construction Plan" and the "Beautiful Countryside" program in 2017.These initiatives aim to improve the living environment of urban and rural areas and create a more beautiful and livable environment for residents.



This is expected to drive demand for landscaping and garden maintenance services.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Tpye: Tier1-30%, Tier 2-30%, Tier 3- 40%

• By Designation: CXOs-31%, Managers – 24%, and Executives- 45%

• By Region: Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 20%, North America - 35%, RoW – 5%, South America-10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

• UPL Limited (India)

• Corteva Agriscience (US)

• Nufarm (US)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• SDS Biotech K.K. (Japan)

• AMVAC Chemical Corporation (US)

• Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina)

• Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd (Australia)

• ICL Group Ltd. (US)

• Andersons, Inc. (US)

• FMC Corporation (US)

• Soil Technologies Corporation (US)

• CoreBiologic (US)

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Turf protectionmarket with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the turf protection market on the basis of Product , By Mode of Application, By Solution, By Application, By Region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global turf protection market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall turf protection market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Adoption of integrated pest management in turf industry), restraints (Stringent and inconsistent regulations on synthetic chemicals), opportunity (Rising demand for bio-based turf protection products), and challenges (Gradual rise in usage of artificial turf) influencing the growth of the turf protection market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the turf protection market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the turf protection market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the turf protection market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), Nufarm (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF SE (Germany), and SDS Biotech K.K. (Japan) are among others in the turf protection market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the lecithin and phospholipids market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04936546/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________