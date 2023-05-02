Turnover of Apranga Group in April 2023

English Lithuanian

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 25.7 million in April 2023 and increased by 13.8% compared to April 2022.



In January through April 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 90.9 million and increased by 20.8% year-to-year.

In January-April 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 19.2% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 21.7% and in Estonia increased by 25.9%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 166 stores (98 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.6 thousand sq. m., or by 0.6% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



