Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juho Ahosola

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 2 May 2023 at 16:00 EEST



Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juho Ahosola

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 30292/7/6

Transaction date: 2023-05-02

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5600 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5600 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR