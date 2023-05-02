Rapsodo Enters Into New Partnership Agreements with Award-winning Golf Coaches, Mark Blackburn and Claude Harmon III

ST. LOUIS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the company known for helping athletes achieve their maximum potential by providing advanced data in real time, has signed partnership deals with two acclaimed golf coaches to further Rapsodo’s reach in training all golfers - ranging from hobbyists to professionals. Mark Blackburn extends his existing partnership with Rapsodo, while Claude Harmon III begins working with Rapsodo for the first time as a result of the partnership.



The two award-winning coaches will take part in creating video content with Rapsodo that emphasizes the importance of data in player development. Both teachers will use Rapsodo launch monitors to show both why it’s helpful to record a player’s swing to better capture swing flaws and the advantages of tracking key metrics during practice sessions. Additionally, the coaches will be featured at key Rapsodo Golf events throughout the year, which will give opportunities for Rapsodo users to interact with both coaches firsthand.

Mark Blackburn is the Director of Instruction and CEO of Blackburn Golf , based at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala. The Blackburn Coaching Codification is a pragmatic, critical thinking based approach that is score centric. Blackburn has coached many PGA Tour golfers, including Max Homa, Justin Rose, Davis Riley, Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin, Trey Mullinax, Kramer Hickok, Hudson Swafford, Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert Karlsson and Mike Weir. He was named 2020 PGA of America’s National Teacher of the Year and was a finalist for the award 2010-2014 and 2016. Blackburn was also a 2021-2022 Golf Magazine Top 100 Teacher and one of Golf Digest’s 50 Best Teachers in America. Originally from England, Blackburn moved to the United States in 1994 on a college golf scholarship. He was the team captain at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received a B.S. in coaching.

“My time partnering with Rapsodo has been fantastic, and I’m excited that we’re going to continue working together,” Mark Blackburn said. “One of the best aspects of coaching is watching players improve, and Rapsodo’s MLM and MLM2PRO™ play a huge role in helping those players get better.”

Claude Harmon III has coached some of golf’s most recognizable names, such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Ernie Els just to name a few. In 2020 he became just the sixth coach to have ever worked with players as they won each of the four Major Championships. With a large following and extensive roster of students, Harmon is one of the most well known golf coaches in the industry and the host of the top-ranked Son of a Butch podcast. He’s a 2021-2022 Golf Magazine Top 100 Teacher and was ranked 6th on Golf Digest’s 2019-2020 Best Teachers in America List.

“I’m a massive fan of Rapsodo’s technology,” Claude Harmon III said. “Their launch monitors have changed the game for both players and coaches. I use Rapsodo devices in lessons with my athletes all the time, and they do a great job of providing real-time feedback to help my golfers improve. It’s a pleasure to partner with a company that shares my goal of helping athletes reach their full potential.”

“We’re thrilled to have Mark back for another year, as he’s been a great partner and advocate for the use of data in game improvement, and how Rapsodo technology and innovation is leading the way in making it more accessible to golfers of all levels,” Director of Rapsodo Golf, Shawn Curtis said. “And adding Claude Harmon to our roster of coaches is another massive win, as he brings additional perspective and experience that will further benefit the Rapsodo Community – where he and his dad have worked with some of the top talent in the game.”

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2022 Best of Golf Awards . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021, and 2022. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.