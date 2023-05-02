Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Marika Aho

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 2 May 2023 at 16:00 EEST
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marika Aho
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30421/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2600 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2600 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR