Resilinc Partners with SEMI on Supply Chain Resilience Initiatives Across the Semiconductor Value Chain

MILPITAS, CA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world's leading supply chain risk mapping, monitoring, and resiliency solution provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain. Through the partnership, Resilinc will collaborate with SEMI to provide its more than 2,500 members with resources for achieving greater supply chain visibility and transparency and ultimately enhance the resilience of the entire semiconductor value chain.

“It has been a tremendously challenging time for semiconductor companies; from chip constraints and extreme demand shifts to navigating the present complexity of the semiconductor value chain, these companies are continuing to operate in an increasingly disruptive environment. Resilinc sees great alignment with SEMI’s goals when it comes to embracing supply chain visibility and is thrilled to be collaborating on best practices and insights in support of its supply chain resilience initiatives, including acting as a strategic partner to the SEMI Supply Chain Management (SCM) Initiative,” said Resilinc CEO & co-founder, Bindiya Vakil. "

With over 10 years of supply chain risk monitoring and supplier insights, including 95% of the high-tech supply chain mapped, down to the supplier, sub-tier, part-site, and commodity level, Resilinc offers unmatched visibility into the entire semiconductor supply chain ecosystem. Armed with this type of information, companies are better equipped to navigate today’s volatile environment and achieve supply chain resilience.

“SEMI programs and priorities are member-driven, and leaders from across semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing have come to us highlighting the need to bolster the agility and resiliency of the global supply chain,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Resilinc is an ideal strategic partner for the SEMI Supply Chain Management Initiative, bringing innovative monitoring capabilities to guide members in quickly responding to disruptions.”

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks, and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010 Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

