Telfair Museums Announces Eighth Annual Boxed In/Break Out #Art912 Exhibition “Retreating” By Wioleta Kaminska

Savannah, GA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfair Museums presents the eighth annual Boxed In/Break Out #art912 exhibition, highlighting Polish American artist Wioleta Kaminska. This new series of impactful photo collages titled ‘Retreating” will be located at 207 W. York Street in Savannah, on display until April 2024.

Viewers will be able to explore “Retreating”, the series of six large-scale, digitally manipulated photo collages of merged Icelandic landscapes, along the Barnard Street windows of the Jepson Center. Kaminska was inspired by her artist residencies in Iceland, and her exhibition subtly transforms the view of the environment by creating new perspectives of the changing world, offering observers the chance to contemplate the beauty of nature and reflect on humankind’s current role in the climate crisis.

"Reflection and contemplation are an indulgence few feel they can afford in this fast-paced world. Yet our physical world and most immediate surroundings provide us with opportunities to slow down and captivate us with awe,” said artist and educator, Wioleta Kaminska.

In addition to the exhibition, the Boxed In/Break Out 2023 Reception and Artist Talk will take place on May 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jepson Center. During the event, artist Wioleta Kaminska and curator Erin Dunn will discuss Kaminska’s insights, artistic practice and inspiration for the “Retreating” project.

Wioleta Kaminska is a Savannah-based interdisciplinary artist, designer and professor at the Savannah College of Art and Design, was raised in Poland. She received an MFA in Design from California College of the Arts in San Francisco, CA, MA in Applied Linguistics from Warsaw University in Poland and BA in ESL Teaching from Gdańsk University in Poland. Her work ranges from photography, drawings, and paintings to motion graphics, film, video and animations. Kaminska's meditative video landscapes are both a study in perception and stillness and visual reflection on the intersection between nature, technology and culture. Her video installations have been shown internationally at art festivals, gallery exhibitions, and conferences.

“Now in its eighth year, Boxed In/Break Out continues to provide a unique, public-facing platform for Savannah-based artists,” said Erin Dunn, curator of the exhibition. “The winning proposal on view by Wioleta Kaminska addresses the important and topical issue of climate change through visually stunning photo-collaged vistas inspired by her residencies in Iceland.”

About Telfair Museums

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit www.telfair.org.

