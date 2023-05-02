Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Otto Huhtala

Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 2 May 2023 at 16:00 EEST



Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Otto Huhtala

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 30410/5/4

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-05-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10800 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 10800 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR