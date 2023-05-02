Tremor International’s Unruly SSP Partners with TCL FFALCON to Expand Premium TV Inventory Access Globally

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unruly, a leading omnichannel advertising platform with a specialization in Connected TV (“CTV”) and video, and the supply-side platform (“SSP”) in Tremor International’s end-to-end platform, today announced a partnership with TCL FFALCON (“TCL”), a global leading Internet and AI×IoT service platform, providing advertisers with the opportunity to deliver highly impactful, relevant ads to receptive audiences across the US, Europe and APAC.



Following the integration of the Amobee demand-side platform (“DSP”) into Tremor International’s end-to-end platform, the partnership between TCL FFALCON and Unruly grants advertisers leveraging Amobee direct access to TCL FFALCON’s innovative ad units on premium CTV/OTT inventory in the TCL Channel, which includes popular entertainment, movies on-demand and live channels.

"As audiences diversify their viewing habits – and, in some ways, become increasingly difficult to reach – we are pleased to be partnering with TCL FFALCON to help advertisers tap into these viewers at scale," said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer, Tremor International. "Our holistic tech stack, including Unruly and Amobee, has already proven successful in exceeding clients’ reach, frequency and audience extension goals, and this partnership will only strengthen our capacity to provide them with advanced targeting and high-impact creative executions on the biggest screen in the home.”

“TCL FFALCON is committed to delivering innovative TV solutions to our customers, and that’s exactly what this partnership was built to provide," said Rebecca Wan, Overseas Business Department Leader, TCL FFALCON. "By leveraging Unruly and Amobee’s technology and offerings, we are now able to bring a more personalised TV experience to viewers while also creating new, more powerful opportunities for leading brands and advertisers. It’s a win-win-win.”

About TCL FFALCON

TCL FFalcon is the world's leading Internet and AI×IoT service platform responsible for the system development and operation of TCL smart screens and other devices, while expanding into TV, OTT boxes and non-TCL brand hardware devices such as smart projectors. TCL FFalcon has provided film, education and entertainment services to users in 160 countries on six continents.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About Unruly

A Tremor International brand, we’re called Unruly because, well, that’s what we are. Sure, we could fill this boilerplate with nods to our industry-leading video-first advertising platform, award-winning in-house creative capabilities and differentiated data sets. But we’d much rather focus on our partners’ success – be they content creators, agencies or brands – than boast about our own wins. We’re here to give you the tools to drive change across the advanced TV space. So, go on then – be more Unruly. www.unruly.co

